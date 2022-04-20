'It Really Was Very Emotional for Me to Show My Faith': Dog the Bounty Hunter Sings 'Amazing Grace' on 'The Masked Singer'

Duane Chapman, star of the A&E series, Dog the Bounty Hunter sang a touching rendition of Amazing Grace to the surprise of many of his fans.

Chapman recently performed on the Fox series, The Masked Singer, dressed as an armadillo.

Even though he was unmasked earlier this month, the 69-year-old told Hollywood Life that his final song was dear to his heart and Christian beliefs.

"I am trying to be a Christian. So we negotiated a Christian song and that song happened to be my mother's most favorite," Chapman said. "It really was very emotional for me to show my faith, that Fox is cool enough to do that to anybody."

Judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger were noticeably moved. Thicke even revealed that he sings the hymn to his son every night.

"Take it off!" Whew, what a ride with #TheMaskedSinger! pic.twitter.com/ZjikxXHsZi — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) April 14, 2022

During a previous performance in costume, Chapman fell on stage but said his faith in God allowed him to keep going.

"I don't know why I fell. I think evil pushed me down because they didn't want me to sing that song, and they even had to help me out in the chair. That thing (the costume) was over 200 pounds," Chapman explained. "I couldn't stand up by myself. So how I ever stood up like that, I know that in my world, the angels grabbed me and said, 'Get out there.' So I was petrified."

Chapman, a bounty hunter, who is known for his skill at tracking down fugitives, had his own television series highlighting his bounty hunting team on the A&E cable network for eight seasons. He said The Masked Singer was a "very challenging show. You can't see. You can't walk."

He noted that the head of the costume was a "foot taller" than him. "So you're actually talking around the neck, but you've got to act like you're not. You cannot see. No one can. You've got to go out there blindfolded and depend on God and your hidden talent," Chapman explained.

The Masked Singer season 7 airs Wednesdays on Fox.

