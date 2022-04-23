'Live Life With Purpose': Actress Candace Cameron Bure Lands Megadeal With New TV Networks to Create Faith, Family-Friendly Content

Popular actress Candace Cameron Bure — known for her starring roles in “Full House,” “Fuller House,” and a slew of Hallmark Christmas films — just landed an exciting new mega-gig.

Bure will reportedly take an executive role at GAC Family and GAC Living, new networks run by Bill Abbott, formerly CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel, according to Deadline.

Considering Bure has become synonymous with the Christmas movie season, this so-called “megadeal” — which includes acting and producing — is a significant move poised to potentially transform the family-friendly entertainment space. At the least, it ups the ante on the burgeoning ratings battle between Hallmark and GAC Media.

Bure, who has famously headlined Hallmark’s Christmas season, will now help build upon the annual “Great American Christmas” franchise, bringing her fame and holiday charisma to the new networks.

Those who have followed Bure’s inspirational journey throughout Hollywood — including her frequent and organic sharing of her Christian faith — can see how this move is a natural progression for the entertainer.

As CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises, Bure has long been in the content-making business, so this announcement builds upon her past successes. The actress and producer, reportedly not exclusively bound to GAC with this agreement, said she’s “excited” to create “family and faith-filled programming” with GAC.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose,” Bure said in a statement. “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Abbott also praised Bure in a statement, noting she’s “adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars.”

He also said she has been a critical fixture in helping build the genre into its current robust form.

“She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming,” he said.

It will be intriguing to see the types of content Bure can create in this new and expanded role.

