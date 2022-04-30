‘You Never See a U-Haul Behind a Hearse’: Denzel Washington Offers Words of Wisdom to Miami Heat Players

Denzel Washington is something of a unicorn: a Hollywood megastar at the highest heights showbiz has to offer — yet he’s also a man of faith who isn’t afraid to share his beliefs and wisdom with anyone who will listen.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE FAITHWIRE PODCAST:

Video surfaced yesterday showing the “Man on Fire” and “Remember the Titans” star sharing some of that wisdom with several players from the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat receives words of wisdom from Denzel Washington (Via MajorFilms215 | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/d7CGktrdpi — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 25, 2022

“Keep raising the standard about how you carry yourself,” Washington can be heard saying as Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and others listened attentively. “Keep teaching. Keep leading. Keep following. Learn from the best. That’s what I’ve done, and pass it on.”

Washington then moved into deeper spiritual matters.

“Last thing I’ll say, which I’ve said a lot of times: You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse,” he explained, alluding to the fact that material items will not make it with you — nor matter — in Heaven. “I’ll say it again,” he continued, “You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. Can’t take it with you. Egyptians tried it; all they got was robbed.”

Washington was, of course, referring to ancient Egyptians who built elaborate tombs and stuffed them full of riches, believing they’d be there waiting for them in the afterlife. This led to people looting and robbing the graves, attempting to steal the massive amounts of gold and silver that had been stockpiled over the years.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

“But, leaving money aside, you can’t take it with you. But you can leave it here — your influence, your power, your wisdom, your ability to touch people,” Washington said before transitioning into the power professional athletes have to influence the young fans across the country.

“Everybody is watching y’all; everybody’s got a favorite guy,” he said before sharing a recent conversation with baseball players from the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I spoke to the Dodgers the other day. I went in with a Yankee hat on. I didn’t even care,” the Oscar-winning actor said to laughs. “Elston Howard was a black player in the 60s — and I wanted to be him. I tried to walk like him. I played catcher. So you know that they’re watching and they’re following.”

Denzel encouraged them to “listen to your elders” and “lead quietly” before wrapping up the brief conversation by saying, “God bless you,” to each of the players who stayed to listen to him speak.

CBN’s Faithwire has covered several previous occasions when Washington spoke out publicly on his faith. Late last year he spoke of being a “God-fearing man” and warned people not to become too self-focused. “This is spiritual warfare. So, I’m not looking at it from an earthly perspective,” he said during an interview. “If you don’t have a spiritual anchor, you’ll be easily blown by the wind, and you’ll be led to depression.”

Washington was also one of the actors who talked to fellow celebrity Will Smith moments after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, a shocking incident that left those watching stunned. He told Smith, “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.”

Washington spoke after the Oscars about Smith’s actions at an event with Bishop T.D. Jakes, saying “I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.