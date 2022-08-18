Christian Artist Doe Earns 4 Dove Nominations - Is She the 'New Artist of the Year'?

Singer and Songwriter Dominique Jones is known to most of us as simply Doe recently garnered 4 Dove Award nominations, including New Artist Of The Year. And she earned high praise for her performance at this year's Stellar Awards.

It marked a return for the singer who many will remember for her work with her family's group Forever Jones. Their most popular tune was "He Wants It All," which Doe included in her Stellar set.

Studio 5 caught up with her in Nashville to learn more about her music story and debut solo music project called "Clarity."

Describing the behind-the-scenes work on her solo album, Doe said, "There's some songs on there that are like eight, eight years old. 'Bright' is the oldest child on the album. Yeah. And, you know, so I just, I picked out of my little arsenal, and then they put me in writing sessions with people. And there was this breaking point for me where I feel like I struck water because I kept digging, and that's where 'I Try' was born and that's my baby. I love that song. And then every song after that, it was just like I found another part of myself that was more honest than I ever thought I could be."

The oldest song on the release is called "Brighter."

Doe told Studio 5, "Everybody has these like internal processes and how they understand and express in life. And in some ways, that's how you're--that's what your light looks like. So for me, music is that. And so that's where that line comes in. Like, I like to use my brain for you and to write songs for you. And you're getting all the best in me because I'm giving all the best of me. And I feel like this is the best of me."

"So people hear that and they're like, 'Oh, this sounds like a love song.' The first template that the Videographer put together was to a couple just having fun and being in love. And I was like, 'Whoa, that's actually not with this in mind.' I was like, 'Yeah, you know, it's, it's actually about how there's an enhancement that I experience when I, when I shine for Jesus,' she continued."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"When I Pray" is another single getting significant radio play.

"I was praying with a dear friend in New York who was battling depression and anxiety and just other things. And the words just kind of my brother put on a sample, a piano sample, and the words just came. It was that song was very easy to write because I felt like it was being written for us. We just had to be in position to catch those lyrics and be, you know, present in the moment," Doe said.

Doe has worked with several other artists on music projects, including: Jonathan McReynolds, Travis Greene, Vous Church, and Maverick City Music.

Her voice is prominent in the Maverick City Music tune titled "Breathe."

"I was really excited to work on 'Breathe' and we didn't realize that it was perfect for the timing and where we were in the world. With that, I can't breathe, like it was like that. God knows what he's doing. We thought he was writing a song telling people, 'Don't stop praying.' But it just it all coincided," she said.

While music is a big part of her life, Doe has thought of doing other things. In fact, she worked as an Uber driver while living in Texas -- even as her singles with other popular gospel artists were climbing the charts.

Laughing, Doe recounted other career ideas. She said, "There's always a thought of. I don't know. I could teach high school. I could teach like the arts class, like the musical arts class. Can I just like making kids do things they never thought they could do and showing them their potential. Like, that's fun for me. But yeah, there's lots to do. I'm a person that could do anything except be at a desk staring at the wall. Some people can do that. I can't."

