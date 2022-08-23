'Follower of Christ': Bama QB Bryce Young Gets a New Accolade, but He Wants Everyone to Know Jesus Is the Real No. 1

University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has already racked up quite a few awards with his impressive playing ability, including college football's coveted Heisman Trophy, but he says his life isn't about chasing the accolades. His motivation is to honor Jesus Christ in all he does.

Young has consistently given all the glory to God throughout his football career, and even as he led the #1 Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship title in 2021.

"I work to be the best version of myself that I can be and to embody Christ in all that I do," Young said on a recent episode of the Sports Spectrum Podcast that will be released on Aug. 31. "So, for me, regardless of how someone else views me, whatever award, accolade, what someone may say … at the end of the day, what motivates me and pushes me is to model myself after the Lord."

This week, the 21-year-old QB also added another prize to add his list of awards. He along with Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, and Eli Ricks were the four players from the top-ranked Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday.



Raised by Christian parents, the native of Pasadena, California quickly settled in last season as a starter for the Crimson Tide. As a sophomore, he threw for 4,872 yards, the second-highest total in the country, according to Sports Spectrum. His 47 passing touchdowns came in second as well.

The outlet reports Young does not put aside his faith for anything in his life, including football. The first thing one reads on his Twitter and Instagram accounts after his name is the words "Follower of Christ." Users also notice his Twitter banner photo is a cross.

And when he won the Heisman trophy in 2021, Young was out front with his faith, making sure to give glory to God.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," he said. "Without him, I couldn't be here, and through him, all things are possible."

God is great! Truly grateful for everyone who made this possible and for all the support I've received. All glory to God! pic.twitter.com/nsFozsuXwI — Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) December 12, 2021

More recently, Young told the Sports Spectrum podcast, "I bring my faith in all that I do. I work hard and try to do my best to represent God through football. Whether it's small things, big things, whatever it is, I understand that God's with me."

This year, Bama fans are hoping Young, a junior, and the other returning players will be able to reclaim the national collegiate football title the team last won in 2020. Last year, they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 33-18 in the National Championship Game.

Young told Sports Spectrum that head coach Nick Saban sticks to a policy of having the team prove themselves every year.

"There's a lot of excitement surrounding this year, this team," the QB said. "Obviously, it's a new group of guys. … Saban has a very strict policy year to year that you're not entitled to anything, so right now, it's all of us individually proving ourselves, us pushing each other to get better."

Alabama kicks off its 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against the Utah State Aggies.

Besides appearing on the Sports Spectrum podcast on Aug. 31, Young will also be featured in the Fall 2022 edition of Sports Spectrum Magazine.

