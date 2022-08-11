Hollywood Actor Posts Bible-Inspired Photo and Powerful Message About ‘Mystery’ Surrounding Humanity’s Rebellion: ‘Choose Wisely’

Actor Nathaniel Buzolic recently shared a biblically inspired photo along with a powerful message about humanity’s “rebellion.”

Buzolic posted the image of Mount Gerizim, the biblical location where God renewed his covenant with the Israelites. In Deuteronomy 11:26-29 (NLT), God shares the significance of this mountain and His plan:

Look, today I am giving you the choice between a blessing and a curse! You will be blessed if you obey the commands of the Lord your God that I am giving you today. But you will be cursed if you reject the commands of the Lord your God and turn away from him and worship gods you have not known before. When the Lord your God brings you into the land and helps you take possession of it, you must pronounce the blessing at Mount Gerizim and the curse at Mount Ebal.

Joshua 8 details how Joshua later built an altar to God on Mount Ebal and the Israelites then divided into two groups and assembled in front of both Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal.

Buzolic, commenting on these Scriptures, wrote in the Instagram caption that Mount Gerizim is known as the “mountain of the blessings.”

“When Joshua entered the land he was instructed to divide the 12 tribes in half. 6 tribes of the nation of Israel were instructed to stand on this mountain and recite the blessings provided by G-d,” “The Vampire Diaries” star wrote.

He continued, “The mountain on the other side … called Erbal is also [known] as the mountain of the curses. Here the 6 [remaining] tribes of Israel would recite the curses.”

Buzolic, in building upon this story, then probed a “mystery” that has plagued so many human beings over the course of history.

“The only mystery that remains is why man enjoys rebellion so deeply even when he knows what the end result will be if he does so,” he wrote. “G-d will tell us so we can choose wisely. And the wisest of them all are those who listen and learn.”

Buzolic said the love of God is the “ultimate key to obedience” and that a “lack of love is what leads to rebellion.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken to Instagram with a similar message.

As Faithwire reported in January, Buzolic openly shared the Gospel message, exploring Jesus’ biblical healings and the importance of being “transformed on the inside by the Word of God.” Read more about that here.

