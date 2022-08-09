SUPERSPREADER: Documentary Chronicles Sean Feucht's Life-Changing 'Let Us Worship' Ministry

Worship leader, author, and Christian activist Sean Feucht is best known for his worldwide "Let Us Worship" tour that sprung up when some regions were preventing Christians from holding church services during the beginning of the pandemic.

While standing up to leaders who subjugated religious freedom, Feucht's ministry reached souls around the country with a message of salvation, hope, and healing through Jesus Christ.

Lately, he's been busy writing new music, like his song about the beauty of life called Imago Dei - which is Latin for "image of God".

Feucht (pronounced Foyt) says he wrote this pro-life song to help people understand God's heart for the unborn in a post-Roe v. Wade world.

Now he's also releasing a powerful documentary into theaters about the "Let Us Worship" movement.

"This wave of revival that we've experienced across America, it's going to actually be in theaters, and we're gonna try to plan to have an evangelist be in every single theater that it's shown in so that at the end, in the theater people can get saved, get healed, get delivered. That's what we want to see happen," he told CBN News.

Feucht joined this week's episode of The Prayer Link on the CBN NewsChannel to talk about the documentary and the worship movement. Here's the trailer:

