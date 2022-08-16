'The Devil Doesn't Own the Airwaves': Kathie Lee Gifford Plans to Tell Biblical Stories the Rest of Her Life

Legendary TV host Kathie Lee Gifford first encountered Jesus as a young girl in a movie theater — a moment that forever transformed her heart and mind.

“I came to know Jesus in a movie theater as a 12-year-old little Jewish girl,” Gifford recently told “The Prodigal Stories Podcast.” “And Jesus spoke to my heart through a movie that the Billy Graham organization put out, and I’ve never been the same since.”

Gifford, who became a household name as co-host of “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” and later NBC’s “Today,” is now dedicating the rest of her life to telling biblical stories through fascinating and new lenses.

The popular TV show host offered a passionate call to fellow Christians to reach others with the Gospel.

“The devil doesn’t own the airwaves. … the Lord does,” Gifford said. “Everything belongs to God, and we need to reclaim them for His Kingdom.”

The entertainer, set to release a new film titled “The Way,” a one-night-only Fathom Event on Sept. 1, encouraged fellow Christians to create stellar content.

“[We’ve] got to stop putting out dreck and call it ‘Christian’ and expect to be blessed,” Gifford said, calling believers to “excellence” when creating entertainment.

She believes her latest film fits that bill.

“The Way” is a musically driven movie promising to bring the Bible to life “as you’ve never seen before,” with oratorios (narrations set to music) driving the experience.

Viewers will see stars like Larry Gatlin, Jimmie Allen, Danny Gokey, BeBe Winans, and Nicole C. Mullen deliver these biblical stories.

Gifford is also releasing a book, “The God of the Way: A Journey into the Stories, People, and Faith That Changed the World Forever,” later this month.

The TV host spoke passionately about her love for the Lord and said she feels called to Christian storytelling, which she will pursue for the rest of her life after retiring in 2019 from daytime TV.

“I just know how to put myself in the hands of the Holy Spirit and get out of His way,” she said, explaining how past Bible-based projects led her to realize what God wants for her life. “I realized, ‘Oh my Gosh, this is what I’m supposed to do for the rest of my life.'”

Gifford added, “I’m supposed to take these unbelievably powerful, epic stories of people in the Bible and bring them to life in a brand new way that no one’s ever seen before.”

