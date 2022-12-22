'Absolutely Beautiful': Matthew West Shares Incredibly Moving Video of 4,500 Fans Singing 'Silent Night' in Unison

Christian singer Matthew West posted an incredibly touching video over the weekend showing thousands of people coming together in unison to sing popular Christmas hymn “Silent Night.”

“Wanna hear what a sold-out crowd of 4,500 people singing Silent Night together sounds like?” West wrote in the caption for the clip.

The moving rendition of the song, led by West, was sung a capella as the audience passionately joined in to worship the Lord in a powerful and unfirm way.

The video, captured from the stage, shows thousands of lights shining from the darkened audience as everyone sang out in worship to the Lord.

Watch the faith-inspiring moment:

Fans showered praise upon the video, calling it “amazing,” “absolutely beautiful,” and thanking West for sharing it.

“Beautiful!” one person wrote on Instagram. “Praise the Lord!”

Another added, “This is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. So beautiful, sound and visual.”

