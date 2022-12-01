Al Roker's Wife Thanks 'Unceasing Prayer Warriors' as He's Hospitalized Again

Today Show weatherman Al Roker sent a message of thanks to his fans just days after being rushed back to the hospital for ongoing health concerns.

The longtime weather personality has been absent from the NBC morning program for several weeks, even missing his annual appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He recently shared that he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes/prayers. Have a good weekend pic.twitter.com/fuMZ1yivaF — Al Roker (@alroker) November 19, 2022

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, expressed gratitude for being able to spend Thanksgiving together.

"Thursday thankfulness and then some. Holding on tight and cherishing this moment like never before. Welcome home my dear sweetheart, @alroker Gratitude isn't an adequate description but we will start there. Brilliant medical minds. Loving family and friends. Unceasing Prayer warriors. #thanksgiving," she wrote.

Hours later, Roker was rushed back to the hospital, PEOPLE reports.

"Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved," one source told Page Six.

Roker confirmed the news Thursday by sending a special message to Today Show fans.

"We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said on the program. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

We’re sending our love to @alroker as he returns to hospital. He and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, support, and well wishes pic.twitter.com/pCsSsmA5wU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well wishes," she added.

Roker's fan base and social media followers have shared that they are praying for his recovery.

"You, your husband, and your family are a wonderful example of light in this world. I'm praying for healing and full health to be restored," one person wrote on Robert's page.

"Sending healing prayers for Al and God's peace for you and your family," another wrote.

Roker, who has been a mainstay on the morning program since 1996, is also a devout Catholic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared a video of his family watching the homily and other portions from Sunday's service at St. James' Church.

His wife Deborah thanked the "prayer warriors" in a comment posted to Instagram, last week.

"So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can't wait to get you home," she said.

