Candace Cameron Bure's Biblical Quest to Make Movies That 'Can Change Someone's Life'

Actress Candace Cameron Bure has entertained millions through her roles in "Full House," "Fuller House," and countless Christmas films.

Now, she's on a mission to build upon that faith-inspiring legacy in new and profound ways.

Bure is hoping her new movie, "The Christmas …. Present" — which is airing on Great American Family and is now streaming on PureFlix — helps inspire viewers on a deeper level.

"The biggest theme that is most important to me in this film is the theme of God in our lives and the Christian faith," Bure said. "This is a Christmas movie that actually talks about Christ, and that's another major theme that I have ... never been able to talk about at length in my Christmas films."

The actress said she has no plans to stop producing those lighthearted romantic holiday films she's become known for, although she wants to tackle more profound and eternal subject matter.

"Listen, I love ... the big city girl and the small town country boy Christmas movies. I love them. I'm going to continue to make those kinds of movies," Bure said. "But I also want to make movies that have depth and purpose and meaning that can actually change someone's life."

"The Christmas...Present" fits that bill. It's about Maggie (played by Bure), a wife and mom on a mission to give her widowed brother his best Christmas ever.

In the process, Bure's character learns her own transformational lesson about faith.

"This is about a married woman and her family, and her marriage is not where she wishes it would be, and her husband isn't feeling it either ... and they have some things to talk about," she explained. "And yet [with] the busyness, it's very easy to sweep it under the rug and just let life pass you by and never really tackle some of the hard conversations."

Bure said "The Christmas...Present" is about relationships and finding faith amid life's struggles.

"She goes to [her brother] to help make sure that [he] has this really incredible Christmas because he's recently lost his wife," Bure said of the plotline. "But what happens is that Maggie and her family really learn the importance of being together and valuing relationships over busyness."

The film is part of Bure's new position with Great American Family, where she also serves as the family-friendly cable network's chief content officer, helping with ideas and concepts behind the camera as well. Bure explained why she was drawn to this new role.

"I wanted this position and to be in there ... because I've been in this genre for a very long time. This has really become my life — holiday movies," she said. "To know this holiday space and these types of movies, and so I have a really unique perspective because it has been all-consuming for a very long portion of my life."

Bure continued, "I want to contribute to the overall aesthetic look and feel of the network itself and then along with curating content for the channel."

The actress is also busy elsewhere, starring in "Reindeer in Here," a new animated Christmas special streaming on Paramount+. Bure believes the project will have a positive impact on audiences and hopes it becomes a cemented fixture every holiday season.

"I'm expecting this to be a brand new classic in your family's tradition of movie-watching," she said. "The themes of this are really great. It is about a little reindeer named Blizzard — Blizz — and he's got one antler that is shorter than the other. So, he's different."

Bure said the movie teaches young people being different is OK.

"We're gonna celebrate those differences within each other because we've been ... fearfully and wonderfully made, uniquely each one of us," she said.

From her new role at Great American Family to her animated holiday adventure, Bure wants to keep God at the center, relying on prayer and faith to guide her decisions.

She specifically spoke about the power and importance of invoking the Lord in her life.

"Prayer is my immediate connection to God. That's how I talk to Him and communicate with Him," Bute said. "Of course, I read my Bible, and I spend time with Him, but prayer is my main form of communication."

Bure continued, "I love God more and more when I get to know him through prayer."

If you're looking for good holiday content, watch Bure's movie, "The Christmas…Present" on Great American Family or stream it on PureFlix. And "Reindeer in Here" is currently available on Paramount Plus.