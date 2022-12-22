Super Bowl Winner and NFL Icon Goes Viral for Christmas Act of Service

For the past few weeks, Super Bowl-winning NFL coach Tony Dungy has been ringing bells, for the Salvation Army. Now his act of service is going viral after someone spotted him and snapped a quick pic.

Jay Feely, an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, tweeted: "Tony Dungy won a Super Bowl as HC, Played in the NFL, Works as a studio analyst on NBC, But I respect him as a man more than anything he has done in football. Here he is (without any fanfare) quietly volunteering with The Salvation Army at the local grocery store-Servant leader."

Here he is (without any fanfare) quietly volunteereing with The Salvation Army at the local grocery store-Servant leader pic.twitter.com/A5749xojsM — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) December 20, 2022

Besides being a winning NFL head coach (149-79-0), Athlon Sports reports, Dungy, 67, is only one of four people in the league's history to win a Super Bowl as both a player and head coach. The other three are Mike Ditka, Tom Flores, and Doug Pederson.

Dungy also tweeted a photo earlier this month, telling his followers to come to see him at the Red Kettle to help provide for those in need this Christmas.

"We are out ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle at the Publix at the Apex in North Tampa. If you're close come by and see us tonight and make a holiday donation for the needy!" he wrote.

We are out ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle at the Publix at the Apex in North Tampa. If you’re close come by and see us tonight and make a holiday donation for the needy! pic.twitter.com/Sp1Tvnnvek — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 7, 2022

This high-profile, football icon has been serving with the Salvation Army and humbly living his faith for years, like this post from 2018.

As CBN News reported in August, Dungy and his wife Lauren opened up about their new book, Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life, talking about their personal experiences with trusting God and having faith in His plans.

During an interview with Air 1 Radio, the Dungys explained that they've been fostering children for over 30 years and currently have three children in their care. They also have eight adopted children in their household.

Lauren said it's been a "blessing" and "a rewarding experience."

"We believe that we're being obedient to God's calling on our lives," she told the outlet.

The former NFL coach pointed out that it can be difficult for Christians to know when it's actually God's voice asking us to move forward with His plans for us.

"We just have to get used to listening and hearing and that's where prayer comes in," Dungy said. "One thing Lauren and I talk about amongst ourselves is, is it something that is glorying God? Is it something that we're passionate about? And if both of those are yes, then there's a good chance we are hearing from the Lord."

Back when he was an NFL coach, Dungy told The 700 Club, "I tell my team a lot of being a great leader is knowing where you're going and who you're following. I think that's very important. The best leaders are following Christ. That's the best leader you can follow."

"My favorite verse in the Bible is Matthew 16:26, where Christ says, 'What would it profit a man to gain the whole world but forfeit his soul?'"

"If people didn't know me and only knew my public persona, what I'd want them to know is everything that I do, I do for the Glory of the Lord, because of my Christian faith. That's who I am," Dungy said.