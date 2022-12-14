'The Real Deal': Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams Prays Over Houston's Rockets Coach Whose Dad Just Died

Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams was caught on camera quietly embracing and praying for Houston coach Stephen Silas after their teams played each other Tuesday night.

The heartwarming moment came after Silas' father, two-time NBA All-Star and NBA Coach Paul Silas died at 79 over the weekend. It was Stephen Silas' first game back since his father's passing.

Sports Spectrum Director of Media Jason Romano tweeted a video of the quiet moment courtside between the two NBA coaches after Williams' Suns lost 111-97.

"Suns coach Monty Williams is the real deal. After a tough loss, he embraces Houston coach Stephen Silas and PRAYS for him after the loss of his dad Paul Silas. Beautiful display of love and empathy," Romano wrote.

Williams, 51, an outspoken Christian, was named the NBA's Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season last May.

Sports Spectrum reports the voting wasn't even close. Williams collected 81 first-place votes from a panel of 100 media members.

He also won the Coach of the Year honor from the National Basketball Coaches Association. It was the second season in a row that he collected the NBCA award.

Last season, Williams led the Suns to a 64-18 record, the best record in the NBA and the best season in Phoenix franchise history.

So far, the Suns this year are 16-12 overall. They are currently ranked fourth in the Western Conference.

Faith on Display Both On and Off the Court

As CBN News has reported, Williams' faith in Jesus Christ is constantly on display both on and off the basketball court.

In 2016, Williams experienced a family tragedy when his wife Ingrid passed away after a driver under the influence of methamphetamine, crossed traffic lanes and hit Ingrid's car with three of their children inside.

He may be remembered for his coaching, but it was the forgiveness Williams expressed at his wife's funeral that garnered the attention of the nation. It didn't take long for the video of his touching eulogy to Ingrid to go viral.

"Everybody is praying for me and my family, which is right. But let us not forget that there were two people in this situation. And that family needs prayer as well. And we have no ill will towards that family," he said.

In an interview with CBN, Williams said he wanted to make sure his kids understood forgiveness and wanted others to understand it as well.

"In my house, we have a sign that says, 'As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.' We cannot serve the Lord if we don't have a heart of forgiveness," he said.

An Act of Service

Just as he was then, the coach remains vocal about his faith and says he views his efforts toward his players as an act of service.

Last year, after the Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, Williams was asked how he balances the roles of mentor and taskmaster, according to the website churchleaders.com.

"The essence of my coaching is to serve," he said at the post-game press conference. "As a believer in Christ, that's what I'm here for. And I tell my players all the time, if I get on you, I'm not calling you out; I'm calling you up. You have potential, and I have to work my tail off to help you reach that potential."

Players have "embraced" that strategy, Williams added. "It's served us well."

