'Dr. Phil' Episode Featuring Matt Walsh 'Mysteriously Missing' from Hulu

The recently aired episode of “Dr. Phil” featuring conservative commentator Matt Walsh confronting left-leaning “gender experts” in what was dubbed a “pronoun debate” has seemingly been removed from the streaming platform Hulu.

According to The Daily Wire, some Hulu users noticed this week that episode 83 of season 20 — the one featuring Walsh — is no longer listed on the platform. It initially aired Jan. 19.

Additionally, Faithwire noticed an extended YouTube clip teasing the episode has been removed from public view and is now “unlisted,” meaning it can only be accessed by those who have the direct web link to the video. It is embedded below:

Despite the apparent attempt to suppress the content, the video has still amassed more than one million views on YouTube alone.

Last week, Walsh tweeted about the apparently disappearance: “I have heard from a lot of people that my episode of ‘Dr. Phil’ is mysteriously missing from Hulu even though literally every other episode is available.”

I have heard from a lot of people that my episode of Dr Phil is mysteriously missing from Hulu even though literally every other episode is available https://t.co/19kEMkKt62 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 27, 2022

It’s worth noting that Hulu’s support account did respond to one Twitter user who asked the streaming service to explain why the episode featuring Walsh was nowhere to be found.

“Episodes of ‘Dr. Phil’ are available to Hulu + Live TV subscribers via CBS On-demand at the discretion of the network,” Hulu’s support account tweeted. “We don’t determine availability for network on-demand episodes on our end. We hope that helps clarify!”

In a subsequent tweet, Hulu reiterated that the “networks themselves” determine the availability of the content they own, adding, “We will reach out to the appropriate teams for further insight.”

A simple reading of Hulu’s statement via it’s support account on Twitter seems to suggest it is CBS — which owns the rights to “Dr. Phil” content — that removed the episode.

During the episode in question, Walsh confronted two LGBT activists, Ethan and Addison, asking them to tell him, in plain terms, what it means to be “a woman” and how they biologically define the word.

Ethan responded, telling Walsh, “No, I can’t, because it’s not for me to say. Womanhood looks different for everybody.”

“What do you define a woman as?” Addison countered to Walsh, who said, “An adult human female,” adding that an inspection of a woman’s DNA and even bone structure will reflect the fact that she is biologically female.

The three individuals went back-and-forth for several minutes, with Addison eventually stating that “womanhood” is an “umbrella term” to describe “people who identify as a woman.”

You can watch a lengthy clip of the debate, embedded above.

