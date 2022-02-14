'God Revealed to Me': Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp's Stunning Vision God Gave Him 3 Years Ago

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp capped off a successful, record-breaking season with a Super Bowl win and the distinct honor of being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Kupp said Sunday night after his team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 that he believes God revealed a vision to him in 2019 after the Rams lost to the Patriots. The vision showed him his team would make it to a future Super Bowl and that he would be designated the MVP.

“I don’t know what it was, there was just this vision that God revealed to me that we were going to come back, we were going to be a part of a Super Bowl, we were going to win it,” he said. “And somehow — somehow I was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game.”

Kupp, an outspoken Christian, said he shared the vision with his wife and no one else. He also added that he played each game this season with that belief in the back of his mind.

“It was written already and I just got to play free knowing that I got to play from victory, not for victory,” he said. “I got to play in a place where I was validated not from anything that happened on the field but because of my worth in God, in my Father.”

As Faithwire previously reported, Sports Spectrum director of media Jason Romano recently sat down with Faithwire to speak about Kupp’s faith.

Despite all of Kupp’s football success over the past year, the player’s proper focus has always been on his relationship with Jesus. When Romano asked Kupp in an interview conducted before the Super Bowl what God was showing him and teaching him this season, he focused on keeping first things first.

“I got to talk to him this week and ask him a question about what God was showing him and teaching him this season,” Romano said. “His answer was, ‘Well, I needed to be rooted in my purpose, and my purpose is Christ.'”

Kupp remarkably said he would have still considered it his “best year ever” even if the Rams lost every game and no Super Bowl was in sight due to his growing faith and positive relationships with teammates.

“That, to me, was just refreshing, because from the outside looking in, sure, you hope … that he’s walking the walk and talking the talk,” Romano said. “But then you get to talk to him directly, and he just lit up when I asked him a question about his faith, and that’s really neat to see.”

He added, “I love when guys do that because they don’t get asked those questions too often.”

