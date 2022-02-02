Displaying 30+ Stories
‘She Should Be Fired’: Social Media Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg’s Suspension From ‘The View’ Over Holocaust Comments

02-02-2022
Billy Hallowell, Faithwire
Whoopi Goldberg. (Image credit: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo/File)

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from her talk show Tuesday after making headlines for claiming the Holocaust was “not about race” — a move that sparked a plethora of social media reactions.

The suspension, announced Tuesday evening in a statement from ABC News President Kim Godwin, came after Goldberg apologized in a tweet and during a separate appearance on “The View.”

In between those apologies, though, Goldberg’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday, where she attempted to explain her initial remarks, seemed to spark more confusion.

You can watch Faithwire break down the apologies and comments before the suspension for more context:

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin said in her statement. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Godwin concluded by noting that the network “stands in solidarity” with “Jewish colleagues, friends and communities.”

Twitter was quick to react to Goldberg’s two-week suspension. Some praised the move while others cautioned that it’s part of the cancel culture chaos plaguing the nation.

Here are just some of the reactions:

As Faithwire previously reported, Goldberg immediately received heavy criticism Monday when she said the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg said, adding that it involved “two White groups of people.” She followed her controversial appearance with an initial apology on Twitter Monday night.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust’ is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man,'” she wrote. “I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s [sic] systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

She continued, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver [sic]. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Chaos only intensified Tuesday, though, resulting in the suspension.

It will be interesting to see where the discussion goes next, though it’s clear there are a lot of emotions and perspectives across the board. As for her part, Goldberg hasn’t yet responded to ABC’s shocking move.

