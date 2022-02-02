‘She Should Be Fired’: Social Media Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg’s Suspension From ‘The View’ Over Holocaust Comments

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from her talk show Tuesday after making headlines for claiming the Holocaust was “not about race” — a move that sparked a plethora of social media reactions.

The suspension, announced Tuesday evening in a statement from ABC News President Kim Godwin, came after Goldberg apologized in a tweet and during a separate appearance on “The View.”

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says "the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race."

"Well, the considered Jews a different race," Joy Behar says. "But it's about white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

In between those apologies, though, Goldberg’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday, where she attempted to explain her initial remarks, seemed to spark more confusion.

You can watch Faithwire break down the apologies and comments before the suspension for more context:

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin said in her statement. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Godwin concluded by noting that the network “stands in solidarity” with “Jewish colleagues, friends and communities.”

Twitter was quick to react to Goldberg’s two-week suspension. Some praised the move while others cautioned that it’s part of the cancel culture chaos plaguing the nation.

Here are just some of the reactions:

Modest proposal: Don't suspend Whoopi Goldberg. Don't fire Ilya Shapiro. Don't banish Joe Rogan. Don't pressure Amazon to stop carrying certain books. Don't practice heavy-handed social media deplatforming. Fight bad speech with better speech, not by censoring or deplatforming. — Brian Riedl(@Brian_Riedl) February 2, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg is a purveyor of dangerous "misinformation" about the Holocaust, and should have her show cancelled. Her rules. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 1, 2022

If Whoopi Goldberg was any other race, she’d be fired from her job for her comments. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) February 2, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg shouldn't be suspended, she should be fired. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 2, 2022

Consequences only go one way folks. You should know this by now. ABC staffers fury that network has not fired Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race claims. https://t.co/e26WEspuRA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2022

Neither Whoopi Goldberg nor Joe Rogan should be punished. Goldberg misunderstands the historic context of the Holocaust. She is not an anti-Semite. Rogan dares to have conversations with those of heterodox opinion. Punishing either for either is stupid. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 2, 2022

Did anyone call for Whoopi to get fired or suspended? This is so dumb. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 2, 2022

As Faithwire previously reported, Goldberg immediately received heavy criticism Monday when she said the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg said, adding that it involved “two White groups of people.” She followed her controversial appearance with an initial apology on Twitter Monday night.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust’ is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man,'” she wrote. “I should have said it is about both. As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s [sic] systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

She continued, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver [sic]. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Chaos only intensified Tuesday, though, resulting in the suspension.

It will be interesting to see where the discussion goes next, though it’s clear there are a lot of emotions and perspectives across the board. As for her part, Goldberg hasn’t yet responded to ABC’s shocking move.

