'Not a Fan of Tyranny': Lara Logan Ditches Twitter and Facebook Citing Disturbing Big Tech Trends

Awarding-winning journalist Lara Logan has announced she's leaving the social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram saying they censor free speech while profiting from disturbing posts.

One of her primary complaints is that those platforms get rich by taking advantage of the vulnerable. "I am leaving Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. I cannot in good conscience contribute to platforms who glorify & enrich themselves at the expense of children who they knowingly exploit," she wrote in a tweet on Feb. 3. "Discovering recently that animals are sexually abused/exploited along with children was a shock."

"I had no idea such a depraved ideology was being pushed on this scale or the insidious ways the worst of humanity is normalized, promoted & quietly glorified by the same platforms who censor free speech from truckers, doctors, naturalists, vaccine injured & so on. It's wrong," Logan continued in a separate tweet.

Logan also added another tweet that linked to a video highlighting the downfall of YouTuber Shane Dawson, whose content reportedly contained controversial material on racism and pedophilia. YouTube eventually suspended monetization on all three of Dawson's channels in 2020 following a public backlash over his past controversial comments.

"Watch this for some insight into how many are complicit/profiting," Logan wrote.

"For now I will be on Gettr, Locals & any platform that prioritizes the rights of children, animals, free speech & basic human decency," Logan continued.

As CBN News reported in February of 2021, Twitter was hit with a federal lawsuit after it refused to take down pornographic images and videos of a teenage sex trafficking victim.

The New York Post reported Twitter refused to remove the disturbing content because their investigation "didn't find a violation" of the company's "policies."

Filed by the teenage victim and his mother, the lawsuit alleges Twitter made money off of the video clips that showed a 13-year-old boy engaged in sex acts.

Courthouse News reports the social media giant had argued in court that it could not be sued for violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which makes it illegal to benefit from a sex trafficking venture. But last August, a federal judge disagreed, ruling the plaintiffs' complaint adequately alleged the sexually explicit tweets were monetized to generate ad revenue for Twitter.

"The Court finds that these allegations are sufficient to allege an ongoing pattern of conduct amounting to a tacit agreement with the perpetrators, in this case, to allow them to post videos and photographs it knew or should have known were related to sex trafficking without blocking their accounts or the videos," U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero wrote in his 56-page ruling.

As CBN News reported in 2019, Logan, who is a former "60 Minutes" correspondent for CBS News, previously called out the so-called "mainstream" news media for their left-wing bias and anti-Trump agenda.

"If there are any independent voices out there, if there are any journalists that are not beating the same drum and giving the same talking points, then we pay the price," Logan told Fox News's Sean Hannity.

She accused her critics of failing to honestly engage opposing viewpoints by addressing the substance of an argument. Logan argued that instead, they resort to smear tactics.

"They can't go after the things that matter, so they smear you personally," she said. "They go after your integrity; they go after your reputation as a person and as a professional and they'll stop at nothing."

For now, Logan's Twitter bio still stands. It reads: "Nobody owns me. Investigative Journalist. Emmy, Bloom, Gracie, Morrow, Columbia DuPont Silver Baton Awards. Not a fan of tyranny. #NoAgendaLara NOW ON #GETTR"