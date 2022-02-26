'Weird Stuff Happened on Set': Actress Reveals Terrifying Events While Filming 'The Conjuring' That Still Make Her 'Shudder'

Actress Joey King, who played a little girl afflicted by the supernatural in the demonic-themed horror film, “The Conjuring,” recently shared strange details from her time making the movie that still make her “shudder.”

King, 22, said earlier this month in an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that she developed a strange blood disorder while playing Christine, one of the Perron children in “The Conjuring.”

The condition was so severe that she had to go to the hospital for treatment before and after filming each day.

“It was pretty intense. Some weird stuff happened on the set, along with the movie being scary,” she told fellow actress Drew Barrymore. “It’s true, I developed this bizarre, rare, out-of-nowhere blood disorder, and basically, my body, like all the red platelets from my body were like drained. They were just gone.”

King said she had a “high risk of internal bleeding,” and doctors said she might need a blood transfusion.

“It was so dramatic,” she said. “So I had to, every day before work and after work, go to the hospital, get my blood taken.”

But something truly bizarre happened once King finished filming “The Conjuring.”

“Then, all of a sudden, I got home, and I’ve never had a problem with my blood since,” she said, sparking a shocked reaction from Barrymore. “Every time I think about it, I just shudder a little bit.”

King has discussed this story before, telling shock radio host Howard Stern in 2020 that her blood issue was discovered after bruises started mysteriously appearing on her body during filming.

“In the [movie], when the mom gets possessed, she gets all these bruises on her,” King said. “And so during the filming of those particular scenes, I started having a lot of bruises show up on my body.”

The bruises in strange places like her chest and stomach were so pervasive that makeup artists thought she stole their supplies to create fake bruising. They only realized this wasn’t the case when they tried to remove the bruising to no avail.

It’s a truly bizarre story, but regardless of the veracity of the claims, scripture does tell us that evil is very real.

Faithwire and CBN have covered a plethora of cases surrounding people who believe they have encountered — and triumphed over — evil.

