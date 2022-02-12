'You are Valuable to God': Montell Jordan Shares the Love of Jesus During Moving Message About Suicide

R&B icon turned Christian Montell Jordan recently posted a powerful YouTube video about suicide prevention and awareness. He stressed that the video probably wouldn't go viral; however, it was vital nonetheless.

The 53-year-old explained that he struggled with the idea of sharing the video at first, but decided to out of his obedience to God.

"It's amazing what goes viral in today's culture. I just felt like in my spirit today, the Lord was asking me if I want what's viral or what's vital," Jordan said. "The craziest stuff goes viral right, but something that's vital is something that is absolutely necessary. This is a post out of my obedience to God by speaking what I believe He gave to me to share with you and it's probably not viral but I believe it is vital. So, today I want to give you just three things that you need to know."

"First of all, you are incredibly valuable. When we're able to move past passive sympathy to active empathy ... feeling with people, even when you don't know what to say, you can know what to feel. Honestly, I haven't known what to say in regard to multiple souls that are no longer with us due to people taking their own lives," he said. "You've probably seen it and probably also not really known what to do or what to say so we can scroll right up or we can swipe right past it ... right past that pain to keep people from feeling the weight that comes along with someone taking their life."

If you or someone you know needs help call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255.

Jordan pointed out that feeling suicidal is not natural and shouldn't be considered acceptable.

"It's not normal to normalize suicide as another daily occurrence. What I can say is that if your life has been touched or affected by suicide, my heart goes out to you," he noted. "Suicide rocked me personally and whether it's been recent for you or some time ago, that wound can stay fresh. If I could speak to my loved one, I would say to him what I'm saying to you today. I can't speak for him, I can't speak to him but I can speak to you. If you are alive today and you are hearing this message, you are incredibly valuable to me and to God."

The artist continued, "If for some reason you haven't felt loved, you haven't been told that you are loved, please just allow me to stand in the place of that husband, wife, family member, child, parent, friend, pastor ... I want to stand in the gap today and tell you, I love you. You are necessary, wanted, valuable, important and I know God loves you because He told me to tell you. You're incredibly valuable here and now."

Jordan pointed to scripture that tells us to let go of our past and look forward to eternity with God.

"Philippians chapter 3, verse 13 and 14 says I think something like my friends, I don't feel like I've arrived already but forget what's behind. I struggle for what is ahead and I run towards the goal so I can win the prize of being called to heaven. This is a prize God offers because of what Christ Jesus has done. It is my prayer today that we leave that prize of being called to heaven in His time and in His hands and not in our own."

"Second thing I want to share is it's okay to not be okay. Depression, oppression, mental health, wellness, self-care ... we haven't scratched the surface of the effect of the past pandemic years have had on people. Even prior to the pandemic, many people were already navigating life without GPS - godly purpose and significance. I'm talking about me people and you people but allow me to take some of the pressure off. We don't have to have it all together, all figured out. You got to know today that you are extremely valuable. It's not okay to not be okay and not tell someone."

"The third vital thing that you need to know is you are not alone. The enemy is a punk, he desires to steal, kill, destroy and to sift us as wheat and isolation is the key ... it's a strategy he uses to confuse us to make us think that loneliness and aloneness are the same," Jordan said. "When the word of God tells us in Hebrews 13 and 5, I'll never leave you, I'll never forsake you ... meaning I'll never abandon you, I'll never desert you. That's a promise from God and I know loneliness is a real, legitimate feeling but please don't allow your feelings to determine your future.

"Our feelings can feed our fear or our feelings can fuel our faith. When you're experiencing hell on earth, it's definitely a reminder that paradise is a real place that's been prepared for us. I'm reminding us all today that heaven is a gift. It is given to us. It is a prize to be called to, not something we should take into our own hands because you're valuable. It's okay to not be okay and you are not alone."

Jordan concluded the video by praying for anyone who felt alone or unloved.

"Jesus, allow my brother and my sister to know that You died in our place so that we wouldn't have to. Eternal life is a real thing God that You have prepared for us as a prize, as a gift that we weren't designed to take. We were designed to receive that gift, to receive that prize. You've placed value on us and called us priceless and it's okay for Your priceless people to not always be okay and in times of loneliness, it's okay for Your priceless people to know that we are not alone. Sometimes, priceless things have to be set apart to maintain their value. Jesus, I love You and I thank You for the courage to try and find the words to speak into an unspeakable occurrence and may whoever needs this vital message, receive it and know that it was your love shared with them today through my voice. In Jesus' name, Amen."

