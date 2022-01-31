Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson Kicks Winning Field Goal, Sending Team to First Super Bowl in 33 Years

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson delivered the finishing touch on his team's amazing NFL record-tying comeback, putting the football through the uprights during Sunday's overtime AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, giving the Bengals a 27-24 victory.

With 9:21 left in overtime, McPherson kicked the game-winning field goal from 31-yards out, sending the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

During the press conference after the game, McPherson, 22, sported a black shirt with "God is Good" emblazoned on it for the second time. According to Sports Spectrum, he wore the same t-shirt after the Bengals win against the Tennessee Titans last week.

"It's so surreal that this game came down to a field goal," McPherson told the assembled media. "Obviously, it wasn't just me. Our defense put us in a great position with the interception, and then our offense, obviously, I had a lot of confidence in them that they were going to drive it down. I thought we were going to score. That's what I was telling people. I thought this game was going to end on a touchdown, not a field goal."

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record for the largest comeback — to take a late 24-21 lead on McPherson's 52-yarder.

"I'd say nobody blinked an eye," the rookie kicker said of the Bengals falling behind big early. "I think we all thought we were going to come back and win the game."

After last week's win against the Tennessee Titans, the young kicker shared an image on his Instagram page, along with Psalm 34:8, which reads, "Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in Him."

"It's a special team that's capable of doing special things," said coach Zac Taylor, who was in elementary school the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl.

"We've said that from the get-go, whether people believed us or not," he added. "We believed. So we're not surprised."

The Bengals (13-7) will play the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) in the Super Bowl at the Rams' home stadium on Feb. 13. Cincinnati lost to the 49ers in both of its previous trips to the Super Bowl.

