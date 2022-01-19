Dante Bowe Opens up About Suffering Abuse, Being Homeless, and Making History at Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy has announced a new date and location for its 64th Grammy Awards which was supposed to take place this month in Los Angeles. The music awards event has now been moved to April 3 in Las Vegas.

At these awards, Christian artist Dante Bowe is making Grammy history as a solo artist with multiple nominations in both the Gospel and Christian genres.

Bowe received three solo and two group Grammy Award nominations including:

Best Gospel Performance/Song twice for "Voice of God" and "Joyful";

Best Gospel Performance/Song for "Wait on You" with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music;

Best Gospel Album with Maverick City Music for "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"; and

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music.

CBN's Studio Five sat down with the rising artist recently, and he opened up about the dark seasons in his past when he suffered sexual abuse as a child and ended up homeless just three years ago before a pastor gave him a place to live a trailer.

"I wrote a lot of my songs in that trailer," he says. "I was so depressed, so miserable because I was like 'this is never gonna happen for me.' Because I'd been singing for like six years prior, seven years prior, trying to do music."

God has brought Bowe on quite a journey, as evidenced by the stunning turnaround over the past few years. Now he's celebrating the most powerful year ever of his career as a worship leader and Christian music artist.

"I just feel like I'm walking in the promises of God and all the things I was prophesied when I was younger and spoken over by my grandmom, my mom, my dad," he explained. "I just feel like it's coming into fruition and so I feel like I'm walking in these promises."

He added, "Even up until the Grammys, it's just the Lord showing me that you're not in control, I'm in control and whatever I want for your life will happen."

WATCH Our Full Interview with Dante Bowe HERE:

