The Recording Academy has announced a new date and location for its 64th Grammy Awards which was supposed to take place this month in Los Angeles. The music awards event has now been moved to April 3 in Las Vegas.

At these awards, Christian artist Dante Bowe is making Grammy history as a solo artist with multiple nominations in both the Gospel and Christian genres.

Bowe received three solo and two group Grammy Award nominations including:

Best Gospel Performance/Song twice for "Voice of God" and "Joyful";

Best Gospel Performance/Song for "Wait on You" with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music;

Best Gospel Album with Maverick City Music for "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"; and

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album with Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music.

CBN's Studio Five sat down with the rising artist recently, and he opened up about the dark seasons in his past when he suffered sexual abuse as a child and ended up homeless just three years ago before a pastor gave him a place to live a trailer.

"I wrote a lot of my songs in that trailer," he says. "I was so depressed, so miserable because I was like 'this is never gonna happen for me.' Because I'd been singing for like six years prior, seven years prior, trying to do music."

God has brought Bowe on quite a journey, as evidenced by the stunning turnaround over the past few years. Now he's celebrating the most powerful year ever of his career as a worship leader and Christian music artist.

"I just feel like I'm walking in the promises of God and all the things I was prophesied when I was younger and spoken over by my grandmom, my mom, my dad," he explained. "I just feel like it's coming into fruition and so I feel like I'm walking in these promises."

Dante explains the biggest influences behind his music. "The worship stuff is really inspired mostly by the grandparents. That kind of sound I guess I adopted from them. I'd be in the car listening to Tye Tribbett, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, with my grandmother so I adopted that worship. But then from my parents, she'd be playing Aretha Franklin and all that, so I think 'Circles' was a lot of soul undertones and R&B undertones."

FIND Dante Bowe on Instagram HERE

Bowe has experienced major trauma in his life, but God brought him through those painful moments in his journey.

"Me being molested at a young age, going through sexual abuse, and then having to navigate through my sexuality through that whole season. The Lord bringing me on the other side of that, even that is crazy in and of itself. Me and my grandmother just talked about it at the Dove Awards. I took my grandmother to the Dove Awards and we went to breakfast and she's like, 'Ya know,' she brought it up and we talked about it."

"There was a few times I did ask God, 'Why?' The trauma had already happened, so I was asking God why would you allow me to go through this? It's horrible. the aftermath is horrible. Obviously, the act is too, but the aftermath is even longer. I never really blamed Him though, because He was with me, He kind of helped me get through it."

That's not the only thing. When he was a kid, he found out his mom and dad were actually drug dealers.

"I didn't know they were drug dealers until about 12 years old. I think I just saw it and was like, what in the world? And they ended up stopping when I was 16 years old. I was going to church every Sunday. I ended up being saved. And my mom got saved when I was 16. We ended up reading the Bible together and she met Jesus when I was 16."

Bowe tells CBN News he's come recognize he's not the one in control of his life – it's all about God,

"I found myself asking God all the time, 'Who am I?' Not even spiritually, a son I know, like I'm chosen, I'm called, predestined, but other than that, who am I practically to people? I don't think I know who I am or my impact. I don't understand my impact even up until the Grammys. It's just the Lord showing me, 'You're not in control, I'm in control and whatever you want for your life will happen.'"

FIND Tour Dates for Dante Bowe HERE - and Here's How to Get His New Album "Circles"

WATCH Our Full Interview with Dante Bowe HERE:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***