‘I Made My Faith Public’: Celebs React as Country Singer and Actress Jana Kramer Gets Baptized, Praises God

Singer and actress Jana Kramer was baptized Sunday, and offered a touching proclamation on her Instagram page, writing that she has found “healing” in Jesus and now realizes she was “never alone.”

“I don’t have the words yet…I will…but for now… ‘In the name of Jesus, there is healing,'” Kramer wrote in her initial post. She then shared an emotional video of the baptism.

Christian celebrities and fans responded with encouraging and touching affirmations.

“Praise the Lord,” actress Candace Cameron Bure wrote. “And all the angels sang in Heaven and rejoiced! Praise His holy name!! A step in faith reaps eternal reward.”

Former “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins added, “Amen.”

Watch the video and see the powerful responses:

Kramer shared a photo of her sitting in the baptismal pool in a separate post. She expanded on her experience and testimony and said she has now “stopped walking alone.”

“The beauty is…I was never alone. He was always walking with me…I just didn’t think I deserved that. If I’m honest, I didn’t know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all,” she said. “Looking up to a ‘father figure’ with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn’t think he would stay. That he wouldn’t hurt me. So I pushed God away for years.”

But Kramer said something changed last year when she faced “brokenness” and difficulties. Amid the pain, she realized she wasn’t alone and that God had always been there.

“God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have,” she wrote. “And today, I made my faith public and it feels really good to know, no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me.”

Kramer also offered a powerful message to anyone else who might be struggling: she reminded fans God is walking with them and encouraged people to “let Him in.”

The singer concluded her post with Lamentations 3:22-23: “The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning.”

Pray for Kramer as she embarks on her new faith journey!

