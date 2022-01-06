'Sure, I'll Be Saved': Elon Musk Says He Agrees With Teachings of Jesus

Tesla Co-founder and CEO Elon Musk recently shared his thoughts about Jesus Christ and religion during an interview with the satire website, The Babylon Bee.

While most of what the Bee does is for comedy, their interview with Musk took a turn into a serious subject of eternal significance - salvation through Jesus Christ.

Throughout the interview, the SpaceX entrepreneur had answered questions about multiple topics with the Christian website's CEO Seth Dillon, Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann, and Creative Director Ethan Nicolle.

Their discussion included politics, wokeness, and the rich. Near the end, Musk made a joke about the interview taking place on Sunday, telling the Bee's editors they were all going to hell for not being in church. That's when the interview turned toward a real question about salvation.

Nicolle said, slightly tongue-in-cheek, but his overall tone indicated he wasn't joking, "Babylon Bee is a Christian organization and we're a ministry. …To make this church, we're wondering if you could do us a quick solid and accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior? … Personal Lord and Savior. It's a quick prayer."

Musk sat stunned for a few seconds. Then he responded, "I agree with the principles that Jesus advocated. There's some great wisdom in the teachings of Jesus, and I agree with those teachings."

He continued, "Things like 'turn the other cheek' are very important, as opposed to 'an eye for an eye'. An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind," Musk said. "Forgiveness is important and treating people as you would wish to be treated. 'Love thy neighbor as thyself.'"

"But hey, if Jesus is saving people, I mean, I won't stand in His way," Musk added. "Sure, I'll be saved. Why not?"

The Babylon Bee hosts celebrated Musk's response. "I think he just said yes," Nicolle asserted.

When asked if he wanted to be baptized, Musk said that he was as a child. He also indicated he still has plenty of questions about God, faith, and biblical accounts of Jesus.

While giving a heartfelt speech in 2020 after the Dragon Capsule successfully splash landed into the Gulf of Mexico, Musk stated that he had prayed about that mission.

"You know, I'm not very religious but I prayed for this one," Musk said.

"I think this is something that the whole world can take some pleasure in, and can really look at this as an achievement of humanity," he continued. "These are difficult times when — you know, there's not that much good news — and I think this is one of those things that is universally good no matter where you are on planet Earth, this is a good thing, and I hope it brightens your day."

"No matter where you are on planet Earth, this is a good thing."@SpaceX CEO @ElonMusk reflects on the success of the #LaunchAmerica mission and what it means for commercial space capability: pic.twitter.com/qYjBRd2GPO — NASA (@NASA) August 3, 2020

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.