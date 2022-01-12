'Wow. Just Wow': Christian Singer Natalie Grant Stuns With Powerful National Anthem Performance

Christian singer Natalie Grant stunned audiences with a powerful performance of the national anthem before Monday night’s 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Grant said she was “beyond grateful” for the chance to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Last night was a thrill,” Grant wrote on her Facebook page. “Beyond grateful for the opportunity. Last words in my mind before the first note, ‘Jesus, be glorified.'”

The singer continued, “I know it was the national anthem. But He’s in every moment and can work through every moment. God bless America.”

Watch Grant’s powerful performance:

Her rendition of the national anthem made positive waves, as she was reportedly trending afterward on both Twitter and Google.

The singer later spoke about the experience during an appearance on “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

“Honestly, what I was thinking before it started was, ‘Just don’t mess up the words,'” Grant said. “You just felt this moment where everybody was just showing love for our country. And that was beautiful to see.”

Actor and talk show host Arsenio Hall was among those who praised the singer’s performance, tweeting that she “crushed it.” Grant’s Facebook fans also praised her vocal chops.

“It was AMAZING!” one woman named Lissette wrote. And singer Justin Gambino added, “Wow. Just wow. So amazingly executed and performed!”

It’s exciting to see Grant praise Jesus in all she does. Bravo!

