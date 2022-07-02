Christian Couple Sit Down With CBN's Studio 5 to Discuss Their First Live Recorded Album 'Good News'

Worship leaders Bryan and Katie Torwalt have a "Good News" project that marks the first live recorded album from the husband and wife duo.

Their voices are very familiar to many Jesus Culture projects and now they're celebrating bringing new music back on the road and being in front of live audiences after the pandemic.

CBN News' Efrem Graham spoke to the Torwalts on Studio 5 about their new project:

EFREM: What does it mean to hear good news in 2022?

KATIE: We dove into the Gospel. We dove into the red-letter words in the Bible. What would Jesus say? What would it look like when Jesus came and encountered people? How lives were changed and flipped upside down and how counter to the culture it was and how that applies to us now.

"I think that Jesus is with us ... the Holy Spirit is with us and comforts us in our mourning. We don't have to go through that alone. That there will be trials and there will be hardships in this life. But, we're not alone in these things."

EFREM: "What's it like being on stage and touring again, and being out and ministering with people and their reception to this music so far."

BRYAN: "I think it's such a fun experience to get to go lead ... to just lead worship in general with a room full of people. It's one of our all time favorite things. And get to go and do some of these new songs, that for us, we feel are like a breath of fresh air to lead them.

"We ended up leading in Texas a few weeks ago right around the time of that shooting and you could really feel the heaviness. But in those nights we ended up, Katie and I, begin to share about that verse in Timothy about a sound mind and declaring those words. A sound mind from the spirit of fear. Those moments in Texas during that week where it felt like such a profound things. In one of those moments, was like, yes it's coming together to worship in those healing moments in the Body of Christ."

KATIE: "Like those nights were still clear like really what we have to offer people is bringing them to the presence of God ... bringing them to Jesus. Getting to do that is such a privilege that we don't take lightly at all. It's something that we love to do. We absolutely love it and find so much joy in it when we're out.

EFREM: "What made you decide to do a live recording?"

KATIE: "The live record really is a first for us. During the pandemic, I think there was a lot of worship going on in our house that we played for YouTube or wherever was live. Because we were missing that so much and I think feeling like you were in the room worshipping with people just felt so precious during that time. I think when we went out with this next record, we knew that it had to be live. We wanted it to be captured as live as absolutely possible to hopefully create that same experience for people. The more we can bring people into those moments, that is our hope for this record. We set out to create it that way as well."

EFREM: "I love that, I love that. What's your hope and prayer for this project as it is out now for the world to hear?"

BYRAN: "For me, I think the hope and the prayer would be as they listen to the music or experience it on YouTube or on their TV, they would experience a joy, a relief, and a hope that there is truly good news in 2022 just like it was good news 2,000 years ago. Jesus died and rose again. Our hope is that people would experience that same relief, that same joy, that same reminder of 'Oh, I still have good news. Jesus is still the good news even now at this moment.'"

The new album features 11 live-recorded tracks and follows the couple's chart-topping song "Miracle in the Works."

