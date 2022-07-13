'I Can Only Imagine' Director Andy Erwin Applauds Chris Pratt for 'Standing for Jesus'

Christian filmmaker Andy Erwin is voicing his support for actor Chris Pratt who has been scolded numerous times over the past few years for his faith in Christ.

Some, who claim to be Christians, have attacked the Jurassic World Dominion star for reasons such as the church he attends or for sharing how much he loves his family.

In a recent Instagram post, Erwin applauded Pratt for being open about his convictions during a June interview with Men's Health.

"Great interview w(ith) @prattprattpratt in the new Men's Health. Really admire how this guy represents truth in love. Uses his platform to point people to a very real God, not religion," Erwin wrote.

During the interview, Pratt pointed out that there is a difference between organized religion and having a relationship with God.

"I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person. I think there's a distinction between being religious - adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God - and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is," he told Men's Health. "The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride."

In other words, Pratt believes in God, but not all religious institutions that can be corrupted by sinful humans.

Erwin noted that criticism can actually be a sign of success. "I think criticism on either side, a lot of times, is the sign you are doing something right not wrong," Erwin wrote.

While speaking with Men's Health, Pratt inferred that some of the anti-religious animosity he's dealt with started after a 2018 speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. During his speech, he openly discussed God and encouraged young people to seek wisdom from Him.

"God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you," Pratt said while accepting the Generation Award. "Believe that ... I do."

Ultimately, Erwin encouraged Pratt not to give in to the negativity projected towards him and that he would continue to support the actor.

"Keep standing for Jesus, Pratt. Behind you 100%."

Andy and his brother Jon Erwin are best known for directing the faith-based films, I Can Only Imagine, I Still Believe, and American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.

