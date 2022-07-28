Kat Von D Recognizes 'Spiritual Battle' as She Tosses Books on Witchcraft and Tarot, Moves from Darkness to 'Light'

A world-renowned California tattoo artist and entrepreneur from the TLC reality television series LA Ink has had a spiritual awakening about dabbling in darkness.

Kat Von D, whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg, used to offer a tarot-themed collection and a shade of black lipstick she had named "Witches." But then in January of 2020, she sold her shares in her makeup company and began covering up her tattoos, according to Movieguide.



In an Instagram post on Thursday, von Drachenberg confessed to her followers, "I got a lot of things wrong in my past."

"I don't know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," she wrote.

"Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don't align with who I am and who I want to be," she explained.

The tattoo artist pointed out she definitely doesn't want to invite anything macabre into her home.

"I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves," she noted.

Von Drachenberg explained to her followers that there was definitely a "spiritual battle taking place" and she wanted only "love and light" around her and her family.

"In no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you're into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at. But right now, it's never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light," she wrote.

"With that being said, I want to send extra love to everyone out there, and hope through some of these trying times, you are making meaningful changes in your life, too!" von Drachenberg concluded.

The Instagram post also included a photo of her home library, and a photo of the witches, tarot cards, and magic books she got rid of.

Von Drachenberg and her family bought a home in Indiana in December of 2020 to escape California's "terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption," Movieguide reports.

"We just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day," she said.

Von Drachenberg also recently closed her famous LA tattoo parlor and listed her California mansion for more than $12 million.

Born in Montemorelos, Nuevo León, Mexico, her parents were missionaries for the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

