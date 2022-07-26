Sight & Sound Theaters Will Broadcast Live Performance of 'David' to Audiences Worldwide in Sept.

Christian theater company Sight & Sound is bringing its state-of-the-art original stage production of "David" to audiences worldwide this September in a special live-streaming event.

Livestreaming from the theater company's stage in Lancaster, PA, "David-LIVE" will take audiences inside the biblical story of the legendary biblical leader who famously rose from lowly shepherd boy to the king of Israel after defeating the Philistine giant Goliath.

The production will present the familiar Bible story from the book of Samuel in a fresh way when it premieres on Sight & Sound's 300-foot panoramic stage with massive sets, special effects, and original music inspired by the Psalms.

"For nearly 50 years, people from all over the world have been coming to Sight & Sound to experience the Bible coming to life on stage," said Sight & Sound's Director of Marketing & Communications Katie Miller. "We are excited to once again bring the experience of live theater to audiences wherever they are in the world."

Viewers can also watch a 15-minute pre-show with behind-the-scenes interviews and a preview at how the production was created.

"The incredible story of 'David,' the shepherd boy who would eventually become the most famous King in scripture, is a story full of unexpected adventure," said Producer Ryan Miller. "The production explores all of the complexities of his life, and how through his triumphs and failures he persevered as a man after God's heart."

Watch the trailer for David below:

"Master Poet. Fearless Warrior. Anointed King. From still waters to shadowed valleys, David's ascent to the throne is filled with towering giants, wild animals, and Philistine soldiers," the show's synopsis states. "After unprecedented victories lead to devastating failures, this passionate warrior will face the biggest battle of all: the one within himself."

As CBN News, CBN's Faithwire, and Studio 5 have reported, the faith-based entertainment company's productions are inspired by stories in the Bible.

The company has brought the scriptures to life with their previous productions of "Noah," "Miracle of Christmas," "Joseph," "Jonah, "Moses," "Samson", "Queen Esther" and "Jesus."

The live broadcast of David will premiere at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, September 2. After that, audiences can view encore performances throughout Labor Day weekend on Sight and Sound's streaming service, sight-sound.tv.

For more event information, visit https://www.sight-sound.com/.

