Christian Artists Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Bring Spirit-Filled Juneteenth Performance to 'The View'

Grammy-winning gospel superstars Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music gave a powerful performance Monday on ABC's "The View" in honor of Juneteenth.

Franklin led the performance with a prayer about freedom.

"Lord, let Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Until everyone's free, no one is free," Franklin said while playing piano.

Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, and Brandon Lake of Maverick City joined in as the artists delivered a moving rendition of their latest hit, "Kingdom."

Also on stage was 10-year-old viral sensation Jordan Hollins who recently won two awards during a Louisiana talent show for singing "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke. The video of his performance has gotten more than 3 million views on TikTok.

UNBELIEVABLE TALENT: Ten-year-old Jordan Christian Hollins won two awards at a Louisiana talent show after impressing the crowd with his powerful rendition of the song, “A Change is Gonna Come.” https://t.co/UbtJWhZVXF pic.twitter.com/Hgow4ch0MQ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 21, 2022

"I want you to know that God has so much in store for you, but if what you see is all you see, then you do not see all there is to be seen," Franklin told the audience. "There's so much greater coming for you."

At the end of the worship event, Whoopi Goldberg even got up on stage with the performers.

Other cast members of The View can be seen in the background clapping and singing along to the gospel music.

Franklin and Maverick City Music also performed together recently from a south Florida correctional facility, singing "Jireh" while surrounded by an all-inmate choir.

Video of the special performance shows thousands of inmates lifting their hands toward Heaven in prayer and worship.

Maverick City was formed in 2018 after a group of Christian artists got together to write and record music. The band continued to grow and has released multiple mega-hits that have blown up YouTube and swept into worship services across the country.

The worship group recently won its first Grammy.

Franklin, a 16-time Grammy winner, supports various non-profit organizations for youth. He also strives to promote the growth and development of young artists with projects like Camp Lotus for aspiring musicians.

Franklin and Maverick City Music are currently headlining arenas on their "Kingdom Tour."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***