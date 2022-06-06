Country Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen Credits Christian Group for Keeping Him Alive: 'I Love Christian Music'

Country music sensation Jimmie Allen recently opened up about the important role that Christian music and faith in God have in his life and how it keeps him "grounded."

Allen spoke with Christian Headlines last week ahead of the K-Love Fan Awards. The artist explained that he's always had a passion for Country music but also loves contemporary Christian songs.

"I love Christian music," Allen said." I grew up Christian and still am. But I've always wanted to do Country music. But I'm a huge Christian music fan, and I've always wanted to do songs with Christian artists. I've actually been to the K-Love Awards before as a fan."

The 36-year-old said he's been influenced by artists such as Mike Purkey, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Fred Hammond, BeBe and CeCe Winans, DC Talk and Andrae Crouch.

"Mike Purkey was my mom's favorite singer," Allen recalled.

He pointed out that Christian music even helped him get through a dark period of his life.

"About a year ago, I was in a rough place. And Maverick City Music's music saved my life – literally," he told Christian Headlines. "And I got to meet Chandler (Moore) from Maverick City Music, and I told him that. Every genre is important, but for, personally, there's something special about Christian music that grounds me and takes me back to my roots, and kind of re-focuses me on where I need to be and what I need to do."

Even though it took a while for Allen to score an official record deal in Nashville, the singer says he is blessed for the patience God has given him.

"It took me 10 and a half years to get a record deal in Nashville. And without patience, it wouldn't have happened," he said, adding that he lets "God fight the battle."

He continued, "Because a lot of times, we want to step in there and help Him and the only thing we're doing is getting in His way."

Allen won New Artist of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Awards and New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, also in 2021.

He has performed with Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, and Little Big Town. His hits include Pray, Best Shot, Freedom was a Highway, and Deserve to Be.

Allen plans to join Carrie Underwood this fall for the 43-city "Denim and Rhinestones" tour.

