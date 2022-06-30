New Disney Show for Kids 'Baymax' Features Transgender Moment, Suggests Men Can Have Periods

The latest twist in the ongoing Disney saga centers on “Baymax,” a new Disney Plus series based on the 2014 animated film “Big Hero 6.” The scene in question centers on the titular character, a robot, asking for help with feminine hygiene products.

In the brief clip, first shared by activist Christopher Rufo and now streaming in full on Disney Plus, Baymax is seen standing in a store’s feminine hygiene aisle, looking bewildered as he stares at the racks of tampons and pads. Unsure of what he’s looking at, the robot asks the woman next to him which products she’d recommend.

“Oh, um — well, these are the tampons I usually use,” she replies, seemingly confused.

After Baymax thanks the woman for her help, another lady tells him she prefers pads. At that point, another person — who looks like a male and is wearing a T-shirt with a transgender flag on it — adds, “I always get the ones with wings.”

As the group gathered around Baymax continues to grow, others add their opinions.

One woman told the mischievous health care robot to “get unscented and bleach-free if you can” and a father tells him, “Yo, my daughter loves these,” holding a different brand of tampons or pads.

The impetus for the scene comes at the beginning of the 10-minute episode when Baymax discovers a 12-year-old girl in the “all-gender restroom” of her school as she starts her first menstrual cycle and is unprepared.

Toward the end, Baymax comforts the girl, who is worried she is losing her childhood before she’s ready. He tells her she is still a child and shouldn’t be overwhelmed by starting her menstrual cycle because it’s “just biology.”

The sure-to-be-controversial episode comes as The Walt Disney Company is under the microscope of Christians and conservatives after the brand’s CEO, Bob Chapek, launched a campaign against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, a bill prohibiting public school educators from teaching children about gender identity and sexual orientation in pre-K through third grade.

The back-and-forth between Disney and Florida legislators led state politicians to disband the Reedy Creek Improvement District — a unique district propped up in the 1960s allowing Walt Disney World Resort to operate self-sufficiently and independent of the local government. You can read more about that here.

The subtle inclusion of a transgender message — the indirect suggestion that people other than women can menstruate — comes after Disney executives said during an internal summit for employees they would like to see the LGBT agenda pushed more broadly in Disney shows and films.

The most recent film release to advance that goal is “Lightyear,” Disney Pixar’s movie based on the character Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” saga. The new film, which didn’t do well at the box office, features a same-sex kiss between two women in a romantic relationship.

During the internal meeting, Chapek — whose contract was just renewed for another three years — pledged to be “a better ally for the LGBTQ+ community” and Karey Burke, president of general entertainment for Disney, told her colleagues she’d like to see “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters” in Disney projects moving forward.

That message was also echoed by Disney executive producer LaToya Raveanu, who said during the same internal summit that leaders at the company have been “so welcoming to like, my like, not-at-all secret gay agenda,” adding, “Wherever I could, I was basically adding queerness to the show, if you see anything queer in the show, ‘The Proud Family,’ nobody would stop me and nobody was trying to stop me.”

Raveanu’s comment about “The Proud Family” referred to a recent reboot of the early 2000s series. The new iteration of the animated show centers on two romantically involved men raising an adopted teenage daughter.

