A Duck Dynasty Comeback: New Spinoff with 2 Robertson Bros Will Be all About Treasure Hunting

A few members of the Duck Dynasty clan are returning to television, but this time with a different twist.

Jase and Jep Robertson, the sons of family patriarch Phil Robertson, have put down their duck calls, and have picked up their metal detectors to star in Duck Family Treasure, a new series that will premiere on Fox Nation this June.

Both Jase and Jep are known as metal detecting enthusiasts by many people in the hobby.

The unscripted 10-part series will follow the brothers as they hunt for buried treasure alongside their Uncle Si and history expert, Murry Crowe.

Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way. Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep's wives, and other members of the Robertson family will also be featured on the show, according to a news release.

The series will be exclusive to Fox Nation with new episodes released weekly.

"Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more. We're proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content," said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman.

Warm Springs Productions is producing alongside Executive Producer Jase Robertson, the Robertson's Tread Lively Entertainment with Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher serving as executive producers. Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce will serve as executive producers for Warm Springs.

As CBN News and CBN's Faithwire have reported, the Robertsons, who are devout Christians, immediately captivated America when "Duck Dynasty" burst onto the reality TV scene in 2012 and the show quickly became one of the most-watched programs in cable history.

Amid the comedic scenes, entertaining banter, and fun family dynamics were authenticity and deep faith that have continued to inspire audiences even after the series concluded in 2017.

Fox Nation is the sister channel to the Fox News Channel. It launched in 2018.