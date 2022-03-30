Former 'Gold Rush' Star Todd Hoffman Says New Discovery Series is Guided by Family's Christian Faith

Todd Hoffman and his family of miners helped make Gold Rush a hit on the Discovery Channel. Now they're back with a new series that focuses on faith, family, and mining.

Hoffman Family Gold premiered Friday on Discovery with Todd, his son Hunter, and father Jack Hoffman, showcasing their years of hard-learned lessons in gold mining.

Four years after leaving reality television, the Hoffmans will now search for gold at a dilapidated mine located 80 miles north of Nome, Alaska.

During an interview with The Christian Post, (CP) Todd recalled having a conversation with Discovery about launching the new series and the importance of including the family's faith.

"We think we have something to share where our faith can shine through," he told the CP. "We don't want this to be a dark reality show where people throw wrenches at each other."

Hoffman said he told Discovery to allow his family members to encourage people in the new series.

"If you guys can agree to allow us to pray. If you guys can agree to allow us to be us, and on TV encourage everybody in the world, not just Christians, anybody. They said, 'You know what? We're game. We want you guys back, the Hoffman's back,'" he recalled.

Todd, a devout Christian, wants viewers to witness the challenges they face as miners, along with their love for the Lord.

"In the show, talking about our faith, if there is a fight, what I tried to do is close it up," he said. "So hopefully, we film maybe saying we're sorry, coming full circle so that people can see."

Todd noted that Hoffman Family Gold intends to portray a positive message that will touch people all over the world.

"Discovery Channel has such a huge reach. We're talking to hundreds of millions of people around the world, 200 countries in 120 languages," he said.

"The Christian path isn't the easy path. But as we all know, it is the path that takes us to salvation. We are covered by the blood of Jesus Christ. Our sins are covered by His blood and His sacrifice. And I truly accepted that sacrifice," Todd noted. "Having said that, I'm no poster boy for the faith. But I'm telling you right now, my family, we love Jesus, we represent the best we can, our faith and our values."

He also hopes the new series will address misconceptions that some have about the mining industry.

"We're clean miners. We re-circulate the water. We don't pollute anything. We don't use a bunch of chemicals, things like that. We're just surface mining," Todd explained.

"We are supposed to be good stewards as Christians," he continued. "What we do is we dig up the gold. We process the dirt. We put the dirt back, and then we replant over the top. It's called reclamation."

Additionally, Todd told Fox News that this series won't be centered on striking it rich, rather another opportunity to share what is central to their family.

"I said I'll come back," he said. "But it needs to be at a slower pace. It needs to feel more like a live experience. I also said, 'You can't cut our faith out. You've got to let my vision shine through.' And they were gracious enough to give me that chance. So we're back with the family."

He added, "It's just a different experience, but I think everyone's going to love it. We're thankful to have this opportunity again. I always knew in the back of my mind that we had a chance. Faith also plays a big role in all of this."

