God's Timing Is Everything: 'Duck Dynasty' Star Answers Shocking Call to Help Newborn Baby in Need

The Robertsons immediately captivated America when “Duck Dynasty” burst onto the reality TV scene in 2012 and the show quickly became one of the most-watched programs in cable history.

Amid the comedic scenes, entertaining banter, and fun family dynamics were authenticity and deep faith that have continued to inspire audiences even after the series concluded in 2017.

One of the show’s co-stars, Missy Robertson, is among the family members who have consistently set an example of powerful Christian living, as she and her husband, Jase, regularly share — and live out — the Gospel.

Missy Robertson’s latest project, a kids’ book titled “Because You’re My Family,” inspires children to learn the “importance of family and unconditional love.”

And Robertson, who is a new grandma, recently found herself facing an unexpected situation that put her capacity for unconditional compassion and love to the test.

As she was preparing a few weeks ago to do interviews to promote “Because You’re My Family,” her phone rang and she received some stunning news: a woman she met through ministry work needed some help.

“In the years past, Jase and I have been involved in multiple ministries — some that we are engaged in with other people, some that we ran ourselves,” Robertson recently told CBN’s Faithwire. “And in one of those ministries, we got to meet some amazing women, and it was one of these women who needed help at this time.”

This particular woman had just given birth to a baby and desperately needed assistance caring for the child.

“The hospital got a hold of me and said that this girl had given birth to a baby, was not in a place where she could physically take care of the baby and she asked the hospital to call me,” Robertson said. “And then she signed the baby over to me.”

Robertson admitted that God’s timing is everything, as she initially assumed there was no possible way for her and Jase to take in the newborn. But, as the Robertsons always do, she trusted the Lord.

“When my phone rang and I talked to the person at the hospital I thought, ‘There’s no way I can. How can I do this?'”

Robertson said she was certain her husband would agree that taking in the baby was an insurmountable task, but he said just the opposite when she told him the details.

“He said, ‘I think we should do everything we can to help this baby and this mother,'” Robertson recalled. “And I said, ‘OK, well, here we go,’ and we brought him home the next day.”

As Robertson reflected on her new book and the love God calls Christians to embrace — as well as her experience taking care of this baby — she said God has shown her some powerful truths.

“The book talks about parents loving a child, but the last [few] weeks the Lord has probed me more to even think about it being outside the family — the family of God,” she said. “And this girl, Jase baptized her a couple of years ago and Phil preached the Gospel to her, read Scriptures to her in his living room and I tried to show Jesus to her on almost a daily basis.”

Robertson continued, “And when this happened, she thought of us.”

She said the baby is “sweet and precious and a beautiful creation.” At the moment, the situation is uncertain and is structured like a foster scenario, though the child isn’t in the system. The Robertsons have temporary legal custody and are relying on God for next steps.

Robertson also reflected on her own motherhood journey and shared what she believes she could have done better. She’s hoping to inspire others through “Because You’re My Family” to think about these sentiments in their lives.

“The ultimate goal is to get all of our children and grandchildren to Heaven, to know the Lord beyond anything else that they ever come in contact with, to always focus on Him and let Him lead their way,” she said. “Love is what the book is about.”

