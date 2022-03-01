Kelsey Grammer to Star in 'Jesus Revolution' Film Based on Spiritual Revival Led by Pastor Greg Laurie

Actor Kelsey Grammer will star in the true story of a national spiritual awakening that took place in Southern California during the 1960s and 1970s.

The film is titled Jesus Revolution and it revolves around Pastor Greg Laurie who set out to redefine truth. He ended up meeting a hippie street preacher named Lonnie Frisbee, portrayed by The Chosen's, Jonathan Roumie.

Laurie and Frisbee connect with Grammer's character, Pastor Chuck Smith, who opens up his church to other hippies and seekers. A great spiritual revival occurs at the church, leading to the Jesus Revolution.

Smith, the real-life pastor of Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, served as a mentor to Laurie.

"I don't think we necessarily knew we were a part of history, but we knew we were part of something very special," said Laurie in a video about the film. "Thousands of young people were coming to Christ and being baptized. We called it the Jesus movement."

Laurie later founded Harvest Christian Fellowship, in Riverside, California, now one of the largest churches in America. The church has sponsored its local SoCal Harvest event for 31 years, making it one of the longest-running evangelistic events in the nation, and attended by millions of people.

During an interview with Christian Headlines, Grammer said he was honored to be part of the project.

"Jesus has been a profound influence in my life. I am proud to be a part of this film," Grammer said.

Grammer, a Christian, is well known for the character of Frasier Crane that he played for 20 years in the television series "Frasier" and "Cheers."

Jesus Revolution is a Kingdom Story film in collaboration with Lionsgate. Filmmaker Jon Erwin of I Can Only Imagine and American Underdog is directing the new film.

Erwin explained the movie highlights a unique time in history.

"It was a time of fear and doubts in a generation that was looking for all the right things but in the wrong places ... came to the end of themselves," he said. "It was just a powerful move of God that was undeniable and it shaped culture and it shaped America. We haven't experienced anything like it."

Additional actors starring in the film include Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Erwin noted that he was delighted with the list of cast members and excited to see how their performance recaptures the powerful faith movement.

"We're thrilled by the incredible cast that has come together," Erwin said. "The movie is set in a very specific time and place, but the theme of finding a deeper meaning to life, in the midst of a fractured and broken world, is timeless. In his iconic performances, Kelsey has a proven ability to connect with audiences in a real, vulnerable way, which will make him a tremendous presence in this film."

Filming for Jesus Revolution begins this month in Mobile, AL, then moves to Los Angeles in April. It is scheduled for release in 2023.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***