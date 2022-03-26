'Pray, Pray, Pray': Actress Candace Cameron Bure's Powerful Words for Fellow Parents After Daughter's Touching Baptism

Actress Candace Cameron Bure said her heart was “overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace” Sunday after watching her daughter, Natasha Bure, publicly profess her faith through baptism.

“As a mama, there’s nothing that tops this day. Nothing!” the “Fuller House” star wrote on Instagram. “My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service, and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world.”

A short clip of the baptism quickly garnered more than 1 million views on Instagram:

Bure, who thanked Pastor Dudley Rutherford of Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch, California, for baptizing her daughter, later told CBN’s Faithwire about the importance of parents praying for their children.

She said “walking the talk” is essential for parents’ own Christian journeys, especially as their kids observe.

“Pray, pray, pray for your children every day of their lives,” Bure said. “Just as importantly, walk the talk yourself! You are your children’s biggest and brightest example.”

The actress added life isn’t always easy but children can see how parents respond to the ebbs and flows.

“How you handle the hardships in attitude and character by praying, submitting to God, and honoring the Lord in your decisions speaks volumes to your kids, even if you don’t think they see it at the time,” she said. “Be the example you wanted to have growing up. God is faithful, even when you aren’t.”

The actress added another essential reminder: “Read the Bible. And read the Bible to your children.”

As to Bure’s point, research has found Bible engagement is an essential indicator for children maintaining faith in adulthood.

And considering the mandate we see in Proverbs 22:6 (NIV) — “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it” — Bure’s Scripture-based advice is solid.

Pray for Natasha as she continues on her faith journey!

