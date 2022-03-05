Sadie Robertson Huff’s Baby Girl Raises Her Hand During Praise and Worship in Adorable Video: 'The Goodness of God'

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff shared a sweet video over the weekend of her baby daughter Honey adorably raising her hands during worship — a scene that gave Huff “overwhelming joy and awe.”

“I watched her as she watched every hand go up around her as people raised their hands in a posture of pouring out their heart to God,” Huff wrote on Instagram. “I could see the curiosity in her eyes.”

Huff, who captured the footage at church, said Honey seemed unsure about what others around her were doing, but the 9-month-old started studying them and soon took part in praising.

Huff went on to say Honey became more confident when Huff and her husband, Christian, raised their hands. From then on, she said, “this girl worshipped” and even had both of her hands up by the end.

The TV personality used the sweet moment to reflect on the importance of praise and worship more generally.

While Huff said it can be “intimidating,” “confusing,” and “awkward” to turn to the Lord in such a vulnerable way, she said it’s essential and can intensify one’s relationship with God.

“When you experience a glimpse of the goodness of God, you can’t help but express yourself in such a way that reflects your heart’s gratitude,” she said. “You don’t care about what other people think. You worship because despite how troubled the world is, this king is your HOPE. And for that hope, my hands will be lifted high.”

The video has amassed more than 387,000 likes, with celebrities and fans weighing in.

“This baby is about to make me go into a full-on Holy Ghost dance over here!” author and speaker Priscilla Shirer wrote. “WORSHIP HIM, Honey!!!!!!!”

Shelley Giglio, the wife of pastor Louie Giglio, added, “So good!! Lead on Honey!”

