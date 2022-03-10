Sight & Sound to Aid Ukrainians as New Production of Biblical Story of 'David' Premieres Friday in PA

After four years in pre-production, Sight & Sound Theaters will finally premiere its newest production of "David" Friday night at its Lancaster, Pennsylvania theater.

A state-of-the-art live experience, this brand new production will use theatrical wonders to take audiences inside the biblical story of the legendary leader who famously rose from lowly shepherd boy to the king of Israel after defeating the Philistine giant Goliath.

"This brand new production has been four years in the making and we couldn't be more excited to finally bring it to the stage," said Sight & Sound Chief Story Officer Joshua Enck. "David was many different things: a shepherd, king, poet, and a warrior. Through this new live-stage production, this powerful yet personal story will come to life like never before."

The production of 'David' will present the familiar Bible story from the book of Samuel in a fresh way when it premieres on Sight & Sound's 300-foot panoramic stage with massive sets, special effects, and original music inspired by the Psalms.

"Master Poet. Fearless Warrior. Anointed King. From still waters to shadowed valleys, David's ascent to the throne is filled with towering giants, wild animals, and Philistine soldiers," the show's synopsis states. "After unprecedented victories lead to devastating failures, this passionate warrior will face the biggest battle of all: the one within himself."

Sight & Sound bills the production as "a state-of-the-art theatrical experience for the whole family."

"The show will break down the complexities of who David was," said Sight & Sound Communications Manager Katie Miller. "We're excited to take audiences inside his triumphs and struggles as we get to know this king who was known as a man after God's own heart."

As CBN News, CBN's Faithwire, and Studio 5 have reported, the faith-based entertainment company's productions are inspired by stories in the Bible. The company has brought the scriptures to life with their previous productions of "Noah," "Miracle of Christmas," "Joseph," "Jonah, "Moses," Samson", "Queen Ester" and "Jesus."

Sight and Sound Theaters also have a second location in Branson, Missouri. The Christian Post reports Sight and Sound plans to donate all proceeds from its opening Pennsylvania performance of "David" to aid the victims of the Ukrainian war.

Watch the trailer for "David" below: