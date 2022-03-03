'Some Kind of Lightning Shooting from the Sky': Ukrainians Tell Stories of Divine Intervention from the Battlefield

Are Ukrainians receiving some heavenly help in the fight against their Russian invaders?

Stories of divine intervention are being told, including a pillar of fire at night and confused Russian troops.

In this week's episode of CBN News The Global Lane, CBN Ukraine Director Kostyantine Lytvynenko explains that although his fellow countrymen are showing incredible strength and resiliency in the war with Russia, they're also experiencing some divine intervention.

Lytvynenko said one man shared with him a story of his son who's serving in the Ukrainian army. He said the man told him on one dark night, the soldiers were holding their positions and discovered there were a lot of Russian Federation tanks and other mobile units coming directly at them. It appeared the soldiers would have trouble defending themselves.

The son picked up his phone and called his father.

"He said, 'Dad, you have to pray right now. We're in a situation,'" Lytvynenko said.

So the father called other members of their church and asked them to start praying. Later, the son called his father back.

"He said, 'There's some miracle that happened. It looked like an attack (on the Russians) from a spaceship. There was some kind of lightning shooting from the sky,'" Lytvynenko told CBN News. "And sparks were spreading everywhere."

In the morning, they (the Ukrainian troops) discovered the Russian tanks and other mobile units had been destroyed.

"All of those soldiers thought maybe it was done by some kind of a weapon we didn't know about," Lytvynenko said. "It was just God's intervention."

Lytvynenko also relayed another incident he heard from a friend.

He said the friend told him, "'We were praying that they (the Russians) would start resisting each other. That the enemy would resist the enemy.'"

Lytvynenko explained that there were several incidents like this in the Bible.

"Another part of the Russian army, they occupied one little town. And they removed flags from the town's government buildings and they attached those flags to their tanks," he said. "And they started to drive. Eventually, in the evening they met the first group of the (Russian) tanks."

Lytvynenko said both groups of tanks were confused and thought they were looking at the enemy.

"They started shooting into each other," he said.

CBN News asked Lytvynenko how should people pray for his family, other CBN workers there, and the people of Ukraine.

"Please pray that we could hear God in this time," he said. "The most deficit thing in our country now is the peace in our hearts. That our God, who is the Prince of Peace would grant the peace in our hearts. And in that, this condition of peace, we could see the ways how we can build the kingdom in the times of war. That we could be the light, and the warmth and the love, and the hand of God to other people who are in need."

"Pray that we would be active members of the body of Christ at this time," Lytvynenko added. "That we would not just sit and be afraid and fear for our lives. That we would be productive in building the kingdom."

