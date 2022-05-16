'Jesus Has All Authority': Candace Cameron Bure Says 'Powerful Enemy' Attacked Her Home

Actress Candace Cameron Bure took to social media Wednesday to share that a dark presence had recently attacked her home and it was affecting her family.

Bure said she noticed that everyone had been acting differently for days.

"My house is usually really peaceful and happy. (But) everyone's been irritable, including me," she said in the video. "And everyone is just, like, at each other. And it's been like three days now. And it finally hit me. I'm like, 'Oh, there's a spirit of irritability, there's a spirit of crankiness, there's a spirit of confusion, Oh, the enemy's attacking.'"

The 46-year-old pointed out that it's easy to "want to just blame one another" for our issues when it's actually the devil who is on the prowl.

"(W)e forget that there's a very real and powerful enemy at work every single day of our lives. That enemy is the devil," she said. "He's real, and he's at work, but the devil has no control or authority in my home."

Bure continued, "Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and He reigns in my home. And so, I call upon the Holy Spirit, I pray out any evil spirits that are in here. And I put on my worship music. It's just filling my home. So my home is filled with Scripture and God's Word, God's power, God's truth. And I just keep reminding myself of that."

She posted the video for others who might be "going through a tough time" and aren't sure why.

"And yet, they are explainable," Bure noted. "It's just (that) sometimes we don't see it. But let's not forget what's going on in the world around us."

Thousand of fans shared and commented on Bure's video, with many thanking her for being so honest.

"Please keep doing this please it just encouraged me I'm in tears thank so much I needed to hear this be blessed and May Jesus Christ bless you," said one fan.

Another follower wrote, "Thank you, Candace! Amen, I totally needed to hear this it was so inspiring and helpful. You are so cute and awesome. Take care and God bless you."

"Praying for your family and the rest of us. God is still in control. Thank you for posting and sharing. The name of Jesus still has all the Power," shared another follower.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***