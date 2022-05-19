MUST SEE Viral Video from Regent University's Graduation: 'This Man Just Won Man of the Year'

A video shot at Regent University's graduation ceremony on May 8th is going "ultra viral."

Harrison Kramer is a graduate of Regent, and every year he goes to the commencement armed with mirrors and a tote bag full of accessories for the grads.

This year, his act of service was caught on camera and quickly became a TikTok sensation. It's now gained nearly 40 million views on both TikTok and Instagram.

Today, Harrison is appearing on CBS Morning News to talk about his newfound fame. He said it's been wonderful hearing from old friends and classmates.

Viewers have flooded social media with comments, praising his act of generosity:

"This is actually so sweet, you guys must protect this man."

"This man just won man of the year."

"He made my whole morning when he did this."

"Does this man travel? I'm telling ya…a 'graduation dad' could THRIVE during this szn every yr. Colleges could lowkey rent him"

"Dad of the year!"

