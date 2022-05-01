'Wonder Years' Star Discovers the Wonder of Salvation Through Jesus Christ: 'God's Love Is Bigger Than Any Human Love'

Danica McKellar, known for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, recently shared that her heart is bursting with love for the Lord as she embarks on her new faith journey.

McKellar posted an Instagram live video on April 24 where she admitted to being skeptical about Christianity for much of her life.

"I'm not here to preach, but I have so much love in my heart I just had to share what I'm experiencing and to share a little why I believe it's taken me up to this point to begin this journey," she said.

"In my life, starting in childhood, I had been made aware of all the hypocrisy in the various religions of Christianity, it being used for evil, power, and control throughout history, and that had definitely biased me."

The 47-year-old explained that she is seeing things differently now and understands that God's love for us is limitless.

"But that's just people, that doesn't represent God's actual love for us," McKellar noted. "And I can tell you I'm experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I've never had before, and it feels miraculous."

Notably, she had a change of heart after talking with her friend and fellow actress Candace Cameron Bure.

"And it all started one evening when I was struggling with the idea of forgiveness and DM'd my good friend @candacecbure about a passage from the Bible she had read on her instastories, and then she sent me a Bible, and invited me to church."

Responding to McKellar's post, Bure wrote, "God's love is bigger than any human love and when He sweeps you up in understanding how powerful it is, because He is, it's undeniable. Praying for you on your journey and relationship with Jesus my sweet friend."

McKellar offered more thoughts during the video while answering questions from followers and fans.

She pointed out that her spiritual journey just began two weeks ago, but she is learning so much.

"I have been going to church and finding a lot of amazing love and peace and purpose and it's blowing my mind. I always had this other preconceived notion of what that was when people talked about Jesus and the Lord. I just didn't quite get it," she said.

"I feel a lot of joy in my heart and I always like to share that when I can with you guys. If in any way I can help you to embrace things that feel good because I believe we are put on this planet to experience joy and to spread joy. It just takes energy."

While holding up her Bible, McKellar emphasized that scripture is a likely source to find that energy.

She concluded the video by reminding everyone that God's "omnipresent love is there for you whenever you want it, whenever you're ready."

