Dr. David Jeremiah's New Nativity Movie Explores 'Most Pivotal Moment in Human History': Christmas

Dr. David Jeremiah and Turning Point Ministries are releasing a new full-length feature film that will explore one of the most pivotal moments in human history―the birth of Jesus Christ.

The docudrama is called Why the Nativity? and it's set to premiere next week. It will draw from both the Old and New Testaments to answer several questions surrounding the Christmas Story.

The film is based on the book by Dr. David Jeremiah titled Why the Nativity? 25 Compelling Reasons We Celebrate the Birth of Jesus. It will explore why certain people, events, and locations were chosen by God in the birth of Jesus Christ.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to bring the true story of Christmas to the world's stage in an unprecedented and unparalleled fashion," said Dr. David Jeremiah.



Turning Point produced this live-action film on a custom-made set in San Diego County to recreate Bethlehem and the surrounding areas at the time of Christ's birth.

Throughout the film, viewers will witness powerful reenactments, including Old Testament prophets foretelling the birth of Christ; Gabriel appearing to Mary; Joseph and Mary traveling to Bethlehem; the star guiding the Wisemen; and the birth of Jesus.





"From its inception, this unique production has been designed to be shared with the whole world, for everyone from all walks of life," Jeremiah said. "We pray it becomes an instant Christmas classic with the longevity to reach new audiences with the timeless Gospel message for generations to come. And I'm confident this unforgettable journey through film will help the hope of Christmas jump out of the pages of the Bible."

Why the Nativity? will be featured at two premiers. One will take place at Regal LA Live Theater in Los Angeles on November 18 at 7 PM, and the other at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. on December 2 at 7 PM.

The program can also be viewed for free at davidjeremiah.org starting November 18.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***