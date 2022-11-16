‘The Battle Is HIS’: Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Defends Mom Amid Attacks Over Celebrity’s Christian Faith

The daughter of Christian actor Candace Cameron Bure is coming to the celebrity’s defense as the star faces intense ridicule for sharing her faith in a recent interview.

“The Lord blessed me with the best parents I could’ve ever asked for,” wrote Natasha Bure, “raising us up in the Word of God and bringing glory to HIS name. I don’t know where I’d be without both of them.”

In a newly published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the elder Bure celebrated her move to Great American Family, a Hallmark Channel competitor led by former Crown Media executive Bill Abbott.

She told the WSJ, “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” At another point, Bure acknowledged that — unlike Hallmark, which is leaning into LGBTQ storylines — GAF “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The backlash against Bure began almost immediately.

Hilarie Burton of “One Tree Hill” fame ridiculed Bure as a “bigot” and former “Dance Moms” star JoJo Siwa wrote in an Instagram post: “I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Bure’s former “Full House” co-star Jodie Sweetin commented on Siwa’s post, writing, “You know I love you.”

The attacks against Bure’s faith have been cruel and consistent, but her daughter’s love for her mother is evident.

In addition to her Instagram post, the younger Bure heaped praise on her mom in an Instagram Story after a follower asked her to share her “favorite thing about your mama.”

“How much she loves Jesus and how firm in her faith she stands,” wrote Natasha Bure. “She is bold. She is kind. She is so creative and has one of the greatest hearts. I look up to her in many, many ways. [I] continuously feel blessed that God gave me her as my Mama.”

As for Bure’s career, the 46-year-old star is set to debut 18 Christmas movies on GAF this holiday season. Her first new film, “A Christmas… Present,” is set to premiere Nov. 27.

She left Hallmark for Great American Family earlier this year and now serves as the burgeoning network’s chief content officer, producing — and starring in — film projects across the channel.

When Bure first announced her partnership with GAF in April, she said in a statement she was “very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch.”

“[GAF] fits my brand perfectly,” she continued. “We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with [GAF] is all about.”

Bure said her goal is to strike a balance between faith-focused and family-friendly entertainment that will be appealing to believers and unbelievers alike.

“I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way, but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith,” she added.

Please pray for Bure and her family as she faces condemnation for her faith.

