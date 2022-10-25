America's Got Talent Finalist, Tyler Perry Collaborator, and Faith-Based Playwright Zuri Craig Dies at 44

America's Got Talent (AGT) finalist, Zuri Craig, has passed away at the age of 44, according to a family statement.

In a post on Craig's ZoReMi Entertainment's Instagram page, the family shared he died last Friday, but the cause of death was not provided.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning."

Craig's deep, soulful voice won over the season 10 AGT panel in 2015 and earned him and his performing partner, Jeffrey Lewis, the golden buzzer by Michael Bublé.

The AGT family is saddened to learn about the passing of Zuri Craig. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/k83QTloEFI — America's Got Talent (@AGT) October 24, 2022

After performing covers of James Brown's "This is a Man's World" and Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," the pair, known as Craig Lewis, finished in fifth place.

Before AGT's notoriety, the Craig Lewis Band performed on Oprah in 2010. Craig worked on several Tyler Perry films before appearing on the show. His work included appearing onscreen in Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) and A Madea Christmas (2011), as well as providing vocals in Madea Gets a Job (2013).

Craig was also a playwright who produced faith-based live shows in Georgia. His upcoming "Soul Food Live" was set to open in November 2022, "The House that Misery Built" featured gospel artist Kierra "KiKi" Sheard, and "The Perfect Pastor" featured Grammy award-winning artist Le'Andria Johnson.

Johnson, who performed on the 700 Club, posted a short tribute to Craig.

Craig also created a web series entitled "Black Hollywood: Atlanta", for which he held a casting call last July.