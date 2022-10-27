Liz Tabish from 'The Chosen:' Discovering the Rich Story of the Bible's Mary Magdalene

Liz Tabish, the actor who plays Mary Magdalene in the hit TV series, The Chosen, says when she took the role, she knew very little about the real-life story of the woman she plays.

"I went into this knowing culturally who Mary Magdalene was, which turns out is not at all biblically accurate," she said.

"When I got the script, I had no idea she had been possessed, that Jesus had cast demons out of her."

In an interview with CBN host and producer Ashley Key, Tabish said there are so many Marys in the Bible, people get their stories mixed together.

To see the full interview with The Chosen's Liz Tabish, click on the box above.

Many people confuse Mary Magdalene with another Mary of the New Testament, one who was a prostitute.

Tabish added she's grateful the writers of The Chosen delved deeper into the Bible's account of Mary Magdalene to create a plausible back-story for the series.

Season 3 of The Chosen has wrapped up filming and will be released in December on The Chosen's free streaming platform.

The first two episodes of Season 3 will be in theaters for a short time beginning November 18.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE LIMITED THEATER RELEASE OF EPISODES 1 & 2 OF SEASON 3, CLICK HERE.

