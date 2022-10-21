Satan Is on a Mission’: Pastor Delivers Bold Warning to Actress Vanessa Hudgens About Her Witchcraft Film

A pastor is warning about spiritual danger after actress Vanessa Hudgens announced a new, unscripted feature film surrounding her interest in witchcraft and the occult.

“Satan is on a mission to normalize the demonic, because the more influencers and people that he can get to normalize the demonic, the easier it is to get the masses to receive it in their lives,” Mike Signorelli, pastor of V1 Church in New York City, told CBN’s Faithwire. “So, this is a concerted effort. If you’re a Christian, if you’re a believer, and if you have discernment, it’s very obvious to see.”

As Faithwire reported, Hudgens is teaming up with Bunim-Murray Productions and her best friend, GG Magreem, for “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” a 90-minute voyage into the supposed “supernatural.” The movie, which is in post-production, will document the duo’s journey to Salem, Massachusetts, where they reportedly learn about witchcraft and try to track down “ghosts,” among other spiritual activities.

Signorelli knows some will laugh off warnings about this content, but he pointed to the Bible’s clear rebuke of today’s cultural obsession with psychics, mediums, and other such spiritual activities.

“So many people are curious about the supernatural that the more it becomes normalized, the wider that door opens, and the more people walk right through it,” he said.

Signorelli also addressed the fact that witchcraft and other such activities can be deceptive. These practices can often appear in a positive light despite being spiritually dangerous.

“All throughout Scripture, witchcraft actually shows up as counterfeit comfort and counterfeit power,” he said. “It’s always going to show up in a form to make you think, ‘Oh, this is how I’m going to meet the love of my life. This is how I’m going to prosper financially. This is how I’m going to excel in life.’ It always comes in the form of success.”

Sadly, many believe — and put faith — into these lies. Signorelli also shared what he would say to Hudgens if given a chance.

“I would say, ‘Vanessa, we all have a desire to deal in spiritual things,” he said. “But if you want to talk to a spirit, talk to the Holy Spirit, because the Holy Spirit wants to have a relationship with you through Jesus Christ and the finished work of the cross.”

Signorelli continued, “This desire for the supernatural is something that we all have because we are a spirit in a physical body, and so the real question is, ‘Will you righteously fulfill that desire?'”

Hudgens’ movie is hardly the only such project to hit the mainstream, with major retailers diving into sales of the Ouija board, tarot cards, and spellbook, and with big brands integrating these practices into their marketing schemas. All of this is bleeding over into people’s everyday lives.

Signorelli shared a recent story about a member of his church who was stunned to see tarot card reading happening in his child’s school.

“He was just shocked,” he said. “They were doing tarot card readings with kindergarteners.”

The preacher said it takes just one generation excusing such behaviors for these practices to become normalized — something he called especially egregious considering what would happen if a teacher were to open a Bible and start reading to students. In such a case, the educator would “be fired.”

“What happens is what we tolerate in one generation, it literally becomes acceptable in the next generation, and then it becomes celebrated … and so just a couple generations in, we have kindergartners and local elementary schools doing tarot card readings with their teachers.”

Signorelli added, “It’s absolutely insane.”

