Slugger Albert Pujols Gives God Glory, Retires After Joining Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron in Baseball's 700 Club

It's being called the retirement of a true baseball legend. Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols hung up his cleats for the final time after his team, the St. Louis Cardinals, was eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League wild-card series last Saturday.

In the final season of his remarkable 23-year Major League Baseball career, Pujols joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and the legendary Babe Ruth as the only four players in baseball history to reach baseball's 700 Club with more than 700 home runs. Pujols is also the first Latino player to ever swat 700 homers.

Pujols did just about everything he could this season, going on a second-half tear reminiscent of his first decade-plus with the Cardinals. It energized the city in the same way that Mark McGwire's home run chase once did, and when Pujols finally eclipsed 700 career homers, all that was left was to make a deep postseason run. But that dream ended Saturday night.

"It was a great season," teammate Yadier Molina told The Associated Press. "I mean, a great season, for everybody here in the clubhouse, for all the moments, the memories — the good memories. It was fun to watch Albert come back and do his thing. It was fun."

Pujols maintained his typical, reserved demeanor as he stood in front of his locker for the final time after more than a two-decades-long career, one that rewarded him with two World Series rings and three MVP awards.

As he has done throughout his career, the devout Christian gave glory to God following his last game.

"All the glory goes to the Lord, not just me," he said. "He opened the door for me to come here. All I did, even through my struggles, was just stay faithful and strong and continue to trust my process that it might work out. I waited for my opportunity. That came and I just took advantage and did whatever I had to do to help this organization win."

Albert final interview pic.twitter.com/Ljed9PqAaE — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) October 9, 2022

Speaking at Christian Day in St. Louis in July, Pujols spoke about how grateful he was to be able to finish his career in St. Louis, specifically thanking President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and first-year manager Oliver Marmol for conceiving the idea, according to Sports Spectrum.

"This is a great opportunity that God has given me to finish my career," Pujols said. "This is where everything started for me. When Mo called me and Oli, I couldn't believe it. The next day I was signing and in a plane going down to spring training. Just excited to be here."

But it was not easy for the slugger. Earlier this season, he was not performing well and had thought about putting his bat away for good.

Pujols told MLB.com he almost retired in June after his batting average fell to .158. But the positive people he had around him talked him out of retiring midseason. And every baseball fan knows what happened next. He succeeded in reaching the 700-career-home-run milestone.

The hitter credited his support crew and The Almighty for helping him decide to stay with the team.

"When you have good people around you and they are encouraging you and you realize that God has opened so many doors for you, man, it puts things back into perspective," Pujols said. "I decided, 'I'm going to stick with it!' I knew sooner or later it was going to come and turn around for me because it can't be like it was all year long."

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols runs during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Even though he's reached the pinnacle of sports fame through baseball, it's Pujols' consistent, abiding faith that has helped him keep his perspective.

"You need to make sure who you represent. And that's the Lord Jesus Christ," he told CBN Sports in 2012. "And He's the one who keeps me humble. Because I believe that it's not about me, and He changed me to be a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. And He has told me to care about other people first and I'm able to put that through the foundation now. I honor and thank Him every day for giving me this platform and the opportunity."

The image of the former St. Louis Cardinal slugger rounding the bases while heading for home after his 700 home run will remain embedded in the minds of baseball fans for a long time to come.

"Where He has taken me, is just amazing! Just give Him an opportunity to let the Lord come into your life and transform you," he once told CBN Sports. "God is always there. And He's always going to be there for us. Whenever we want to, He's going to receive you with His arms open."

Pujols commitment to serving others goes beyond baseball.

He and his wife Dee Dee lead The Pujols Family Foundation, meeting the needs of those living with Down Syndrome and improving the lives of the impoverished in the Dominican Republic.

"We want to put others first. We want to make a difference," Pujols said. "We are doing His work. We want to do the things that God's calling us to do, with a person that I make contact with every day."

Created in 2005, the foundation's website explains that it "is a national not-for-profit agency that exists to honor God and strengthen families through our works, deeds, and examples."

