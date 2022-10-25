'Together, We Can Get Through Anything': Words of Encouragement From the Cast and Crew of 'The Chosen' 

If you struggle with fear, anxiety, or doubt, take heart. God sees you, He knows you, and He loves you. During a visit on the set of the hit TV show, The Chosen, about the earthly life and ministry of Jesus, we spoke with members of the cast and crew, who offered words of encouragement for the body of Christ.

"If you ever have to make a decision to do what scares you or step out on faith, always step out on faith, because that's where the beauty lies. And as soon as you do that, it's out of your hands," said Amber Williams, who plays Tamar, the Ethiopian friend of the healed paralytic at Capernaum. She was also one of the women helping Jesus' ministry.

"We're really bad about letting ourselves be 'in process,'" said Katherine Warnock, Head of Original Content for the program. "And the Lord wants us to learn how to give ourselves permission to be 'in process' He gives us permission to be 'in process.' And that means we're going to have good days, we're going to have bad days. We're going to have days when we feel like we're failing. And the Lord is right there with us, joining us in the midst of it, showing us the way through to full transformation and victory."

Jordan Ross plays Little James in the series. The Chosen portrays Little James, the son of Alpheus, as having ben born with a form of paralysis which gave him a limp he would have for the rest of his life.

"Just because you're different doesn't mean you're broken," Ross said. "And sometimes the thing that you perceive as a flaw can end up being your greatest asset."

Lara Silva plays Eden, the wife of Simon Peter.

"I've been where you are, and I promise that if you just seek the Lord, no matter what you've done or your past or how far you feel from your faith, or from God, He will be there for you and just open your heart and your soul," she said.

Brandon Potter plays the role of Quintus, a Roman magistrate in Capernaum. "No one's perfect, and that's OK," Potter said. "My character, Quintus, isn't necessarily a nice man. But he's a small part in a story that's much bigger that he doesn't fully understand. And I think sometimes all of us are part of a bigger story we don't fully understand."

"Spread love, spread kindness. It's really tough going through things alone, but together we can get through anything," said Giavani Cairo, who plays Thaddeus, on the the 12 disciples of Jesus.

The first two episodes will be in theaters for a short time beginning November 18 before becoming available on the show's free streaming platform.

